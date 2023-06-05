over 100 Euros discount on the two versions

Amazon today offers a very attractive double discount on Meta Quest 2, which in both the 128 and 256 gigabyte versions can be taken home at a reduced price. The savings, in some cases, even exceed 100 Euros of discounts compared to list prices, but let’s see what it is.

Here are the details on the two versions:

Meta Quest 2 – Visore VR All-In-One – 128 Gb: 349.99 Euros (449.99 Euros)

349.99 Euros (449.99 Euros) Meta Quest 2 – Visore VR All-In-One – 256 GB: 399.99 Euros (549.99 Euros)

Delivery, obviously at no additional cost, is guaranteed for Tuesday 13 June 2023 for those who place their order today. The possibility of making the payment in five or twelve zero-interest monthly installments is not offered, but it is only possible to defer the payment with zero-interest Cofidis until 20 June 2023.

There is no information on the expiry date of the promotion, but as always in cases like these we recommend placing your order within a short time to be able to take advantage of the offer, as the units available at a discount could sell out quickly.

Obviously all the classic advantages of Prime are guaranteed, including the possibility of placing the order according to the classic timing.