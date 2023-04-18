Over 10,000 reads! New generation PCIe5.0 SSD AORUS Gen5 10000 unboxing test

GIGABYTE is one of the first manufacturers to launch Gen 4 SSD, and this time it will be one of the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs listed in Taiwan, with a reading speed exceeding 10,000 MB/s, using the new NVME 2.0 specification, equipped with Phison E26 control chip, 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash memory, LPDDR4 memory cache, plus M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME heat sink supplemented by nano-carbon coating to ensure that it is still cool when running at full speed. The first price of AORUS Gen5 10000 2TB is 11,900 yuan, compared with the first launch of Gen 4 The price difference is not much, and it is worth starting with players who pursue the ultimate.

I still remember that PCIe 4.0 SSD was just launched three years ago. Netizens generally commented that the price was too high and it was useless. However, this year, the price of storage particles has been falling all the way. Gen 4 SSD has become a cabbage price. In addition, Microsoft launched DirectStorage, which can be more effective. The use of high-speed SSD makes high-performance SSD no longer useless. Although the price of Gen 5 SSD is relatively high when it is just launched, it is believed that it will soon become one of the must-have equipment for enthusiasts.

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD Specifications

Interface: PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

Size: M.2 2280

Capacity: 1TB/2TB

Particle: 3D TLC NAND Flash

Cache: LPDDR4 2GB (1TB version)/ LPDDR4 4GB (2TB version)

Sequential read: up to 9500MB/s (1TB version)/10000MB/s (2TB version)

Sequential write: up to 8500MB/s (1TB version)/9500MB/s (2TB version)

Dimensions (without heat sink): 80 x 22 x 2.3 mm

Dimensions (including heat sink): 92 x 23.5 x 44.7 mm

Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF): 1.6 million hours

Operating power consumption: Read: <10.5W ; Write: <11W

Standby power consumption: <85mW

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Storage temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Warranty: Five years or 700 TBW (1TB version)/1400 TBW (2TB version)

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD 10,000 reading and writing x Nano carbon heat sink

The AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD adopts the PCIe 5.0 x 4 specification, and the theoretical bandwidth is up to 15.75GB/s, double the bandwidth of the previous generation. It needs to be equipped with a motherboard that supports M.2 PCIe 5.0, such as INTEL Z690/Z790, AMD X670E/B650, PCIe 5.0 is also backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 / 3.0.

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD supports the latest NVME 2.0. Compared with the previous NVME 1.3, it improves the utilization efficiency of storage space, such as zoned namespaces (Zoned Namespaces, ZNS), supports data partition storage, and groups data according to the frequency of use, thereby reducing Write amplification improves service life; key value (KV) allows applications to use key-value pairs (key-value pairs) to communicate with disks instead of block addresses, effectively reducing CPU load.

The operating power consumption of Gen 5 SSD is as high as 10~11W, which is unimaginable in the past, so a large heat sink is necessary. AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is equipped with M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME, which has 2 sets of heat pipes and stacked heat sink fins , and use nano-carbon coating technology to quickly take away the heat, but you need to pay attention to the large size that will affect the installation of the motherboard, heat sink or graphics card. Now many motherboards are also equipped with M.2 heat sinks. Please choose with The heat pipe and fins have a strong heat dissipation capacity.



▲AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD package front.



▲AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD package back.

The SSD body and the heat sink are placed separately, and need to be installed by yourself or with the SSD heat sink on the motherboard. The copper heat sink is pre-attached to the SSD, which will not affect the temperature conduction of the external heat sink.



▲The front of AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD.



▲There are no particles on the back, only the S/N label.



▲ Phison E26 control chip & Hynix LPDDR4 cache memory.



▲Micron 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash memory, single 1TB capacity.

▲Double-sided heat sink.



▲The front of the heat sink.



▲The top of the heat sink.



▲The side of the heat sink.



▲Fix with 4 screws.



▲AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD installed on Z790 AORUS XTREME motherboard.

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD 2TB performance measurement

All tests use Intel Core i7-13700K, GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME, Kingston DDR5-6000 16GB*2, install AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD 2TB in the first M.2 slot of the motherboard, directly connected to the CPU PCIe 5.0 x4 channel, the system Install on another SSD and install the included M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME heatsink.

testing platform :

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME

Memory: Kingston DDR5-6000 16GB*2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Power supply: FSP Hydro Ti PRO 1000W

OS: Windows 11 Pro 22H2

The CrystalDiskMark test selects NVME SSD, the profile is preset, the sequential read reaches 10077MB/s, the sequential write reaches 10227MB/s, the random 4K read reaches 94MB/s, and the write reaches 418MB/s.



▲CrystalDiskMark。

ATTO Disk Benchmark uses different I/O sizes to test the maximum performance of the device, 512B~64MB, Direct I/O queue 8-layer test, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD can read up to 9.4GB/s and write 9.5GB/s.



▲ATTO Disk Benchmark。

Microsoft DirectStorage technology only supports NVME SSD, and it needs to match the supporting system and driver. Players can open the Xbox GAME BAR by WIN+G, and check whether their hardware supports DirectStorage in the Settings > Game Features interface.

DirectStorage technology allows the GPU to directly access the SSD without going through the CPU, so it can greatly increase the game loading speed and reduce CPU usage. Using the Bulk Load Demo provided by Microsoft, it only takes 0.36 seconds to read 4.3 GB of model data, and the bandwidth can reach a speed of 11.93 GB/s.



▲ Xbox GAME BAR。



▲Bulk Load Demo。

AIDA64 full disk read and write test will read and write a large number of files until the disk is full, you can observe the read and write stability of the SSD, whether it is overheated and slowed down, etc. AORUS Gen5 10000 maintains a speed of 7400MB/s throughout the entire reading process, and the writing speed begins It can be kept above 9700MB/s, and it will drop to about 2000MB/s when it exceeds 630GB. Basically, as long as you don’t write files exceeding 630GB at one time, you can enjoy ultra-fast transmission speed.



▲AIDA64 Linear Read。



▲AIDA64 Linear Write。

PCMARK10 Full System Drive Benchmark tests comprehensive office performance, including 23 daily storage tasks such as simulating startup, Adobe program startup, Office software operation, and copying files. The results are not only presented using the total score, but also provide the average bandwidth and access time and other data. AORUS Gen5 10000 scored 5709, the average bandwidth is as high as 902MB/s, and the average access time is only 29 microseconds.



▲PCMARK10 Full System Drive Benchmark test.

The 3DMARK Storage Benchmark test can simulate the operations of game opening, recording, installation, archiving, and moving to test the storage device, and provide various bandwidth and access time. AORUS Gen5 10000 scored 5609, with an average bandwidth of 960MB/s and an average access Time 32 microseconds.



▲3DMARK Storage Benchmark test.

Using CrystalDiskMark to test the temperature performance, with M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME heat sink, open platform, HWiNFO64 shows a maximum temperature of 62 degrees, and an average temperature of 49 degrees.



▲HWiNFO64。

Summarize

The sequential read and write of AORUS Gen5 10000 has reached an astonishing 10000MB/s, which is about 30% higher than the 7000MB/s of the top PCIe 4.0 SSD. It may not be felt in daily use, but the more efficient NVME 2.0 has been running silently to improve performance Also increases service life.

In terms of warranty, GIGABYTE provides a five-year or 700TBW (1TB version) / 1400 TBW (2TB version) total writing capacity. Taking the 2TB version as an example, it can write about 760GB per day on average, which is more than enough for ordinary players.

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD 2TB is equipped with Phison E26 control chip, LPDDR4 cache, Micron 232-layer TLC 3N NAND, and comes with M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME heat sink. The current price of 2TB is 11,990 yuan, which is still reasonable compared to the price of top SSDs in the past Range, after all, the best things are also the most expensive.