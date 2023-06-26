Home » Over 120 well-known speakers at Gamelab Barcelona this week – – Gamereactor
This Wednesday, the new edition of Gamelab Barcelona kicks off, one of the main conferences between European video game industry workers, developers, publishers and companies to build relationships and improve and increase the industry’s presence. The 2023 edition, which has announced it wants to be “more collaborative”, will bring together up to 250 companies for 67 events scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 to Friday, July 30.

These events include presentations and roundtables featuring high-profile personalities such as Peter Molyneux, Yoan Fanise and Dino Patti as well as world-class entities such as[email protected]Tequila Works, Abylight, Hexworks, Herobeat, Petoons, Ubisoft, Kepler Interactive, and IO Interactive, just to name a few.

Tickets for general attendance are already sold out, but Gamereactor will be there to bring you all the news and info on the video game industry, projects and future prospects in Catalonia, Spain and Europe.

