The rise of SMS begins in December 2022. It is a historic Christmas greeting that is on its way back then. The sender is British programmer Neil Papworth. The Christmas greetings land on an Orbitel TPU 901, a mobile phone that weighs more than two kilograms. That belongs to Richard Jarvis, then manager at telecommunications company Vodafone. He’s really happy, not so much about the Christmas greeting, much more about the first SMS he received as a recipient. It took a while to get there.

