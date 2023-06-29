Over 31 years of technology, a developer successfully connected ChatGPT for Windows 3.1 – ezone.hk – Internet Life- Internet Hot Talk

Windows 3.1 PC system is a product 31 years ago, and ChatGPT is the cutting-edge technology of technological development in the past half a year. I believe no one can imagine that the two will come together one day. However, an anonymous software developer in a foreign country recently successfully connected ChatGPT for Windows 3.1, realizing this epoch-making contact of new and old technologies, which aroused discussions among netizens. The anonymous developer on Wordle said in the online discussion forum that he used WinGPT to bring the basic version of OpenAI, ChatGPT, into the Windows 3.1 system running on the 386 chip.

According to a report by foreign media The Verge on the 26th, an anonymous developer in Wordle shared in the Hacker News thread online discussion area how he used WinGPT to connect the basic ChatGPT provided by OpenAI to the Windows 3.1 computer system. “I didn’t want my 1993 Gateway 4DX2-66 to be left behind by this AI revolution, so I built a ChatGPT AI assistant for Windows 3.1 based on the OpenAI API,” said the developer.

WinGPT is written in C, uses Microsoft’s standard Windows API, and connects to OpenAI’s API server using TLS 1.3, so no separate modern PC is required. Running this application on Windows 3.1 was a particularly interesting part of managing the memory segmentation architecture of the 16-bit version of Windows and building the UI for the application.

However, due to the limitations of the era of Win3.1 itself, WinGPT has extremely limited memory and can only receive short replies from ChatGPT. It is reported that WinGPT can run on all 16-bit or 32-bit Windows systems. It should be noted that users need to enter the OpenAI API key to use the software.

