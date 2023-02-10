In the digital world, from the Pnrr, funding of over 373 million comes to migrate data and services to the National Strategic Pole. A turning point for public administrations which will thus be able to improve their services enormously.

The request – by the Central Public Administrations – can already be sent to the National Strategic Pole (PSN), adhering to the Notice of Measure 1.1 “Digital Infrastructures”, published by the Department for digital transformation.

After the activation of the PSN, which took place in December 2022 in compliance with the timing of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, this Notice is open to an audience of pilot administrations. Ministries, tax agencies and the Presidency of the Council can take advantage of a total amount of 373 million and 800 thousand euros to migrate their systems, applications and data on the PSN infrastructure to the cloud, as envisaged by Mission 1 of the PNRR and online with the Cloud Italy Strategy. Notices dedicated to all local health authorities and other central administrations will also be published in the coming weeks.

“With the launch of this first notice, we are giving an opportunity to the Central Public Administrations interested in joining the National Strategic Pole – said Alessio Butti, Undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for Innovation – Thanks to the resources of the Pnrr, which makes available with this notice over 373 million euros, we encourage the migration towards the infrastructure, allowing the Central Public Administrations to make a change of pace in the management of the data in their possession”.

Who can join and how to participate

The individual first-level organizational units of each Central PA concerned may also adhere to the Notice, including the individual General Directorates, Departments or Headquarters. The resources can be used to finance the migration of data and services to the National Strategic Pole.