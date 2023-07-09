over 500 discounted games on GeForce NOW…

It’s time to stock up on video games! On the occasion of the usual appointment with GeForce NOWNVIDIA announces i Steam Summer Sale 2023 with over 500 games at a super discounted price. Also adding to the library are 5 new titles, including OCTOPATH TRAVELER and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

Steam Summer Sale: The titles you can’t miss

Among the new games added to the GeForce NOW library, always as part of the Steam summer sales, we find several titles not to be missed. Starting with the prestigious series OCTOPATH TRAVELER, along with the free demo of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Prologue. We also find the entire Age of Empires series discounted, as well as the hit game for Xbox Age of Empires II: Definitive Editionwith a 75% discount.

From the series Life is Strange of Square Enix, with the single player version, to adventures such as Destroy All Humans! e THQ Nordic’s Darksiders IIIuntil Midnight Ghost Hunt by indie house Coffee Stain Studio. Many titles at a discounted price to choose from, taking advantage of one of the best moments of the year for buying.

And for those who don’t know where to start, there’s theapp GeForce NOW, where you can easily find the titles to buy in the Steam Summer Sale section. Alternatively, you can find promotional labels on games with their discounts listed. Among the new titles added this week on Steam we find The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, OCTOPATH TRAVELER, OCTOPATH TRAVELER IIthe Demo of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Prologue. Last but not least, the unmissable Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

All high-performance titles are playable in streaming even on low-performance devices, such as smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks and Smart TVs. To achieve cinematic lighting, Priority and Ultimate users can also try the DLS33 and theRTX ONavailable in supported games.

