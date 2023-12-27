Over the next three years, over a billion smartphones will have generative AI on board

Listen to the audio version of the article

Generative AI in technologies attracts capital and invades consumer electronics. According to the Financial Times, Microsoft, Google and Amazon overtook venture capital in investing in AI startups last year. Two-thirds of $27 billion from fledgling AI companies in 2023, according to new data from private market researchers PitchBook. At the same time, over the next three years, from 2024 to 2027, over 1 billion smartphones will be placed on the market with generative artificial intelligence in the style of ChatGpt. But let’s start with cell phones

The boom of Ai gen in smartphones

According to the analysis company Counterpoint Research, the distribution of over 100 million units of GenAI devices, as they are called, by 2024, while in 2027 the forecasts point to 522 million, with an annual growth of 83%. Analysts define these as smartphones as a subset of devices that use generative AI to create original content, rather than simply providing pre-programmed responses or performing predefined tasks. For example, they will be able to create personalized content, images, translate in real time and have smarter digital assistants on board with non-predefined advice and conversation styles. According to Counterpoint, Samsung and Qualcomm will initially be the two leading companies in the sector. «Artificial intelligence has been a feature of smartphones in recent years. We now expect the emergence of smartphones optimized for this such as GenAI models – says Peter Richardson, researcher at Counterpoint – We are entering an era where smartphone users will no longer need to adapt to their devices, with GenAI smartphones it will be the opposite.”

Investments in start-ups

As for AI, Big Tech in 2023 contributed almost two-thirds of the 27 billion dollars invested in newborn artificial intelligence companies. The rise of generative AI has also attracted major Silicon Valley investors, according to new data from private market researchers PitchBook, but they have been outpaced, having been forced to slow their spending as they adjust to rising interest rates. interest and the decline in valuations of portfolio companies.

