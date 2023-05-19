Overclock the Switch and play “Tears of the Kingdom” at a stable frame rate of 30 – Qooah

Recently, the game circle is almost dominated by “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, and various videos and strategies emerge in endlessly. But what makes people laugh and cry is that the performance of the Switch is too low to meet the smooth requirements of the game. When playing the game, players found that the biggest problem with the game was the severe frame drop, especially when using “Ultimate Hand” to commit crimes in Hyrule, it directly dropped to the “movie” frame rate of 20fps. As a result, players who played genuine Switch were ridiculed by players who played emulators.

At present, the highest resolution of the Switch mobile mode is only 720p, and the host mode is only 900p. In such a low resolution, the fps often drops from 30 to 20, and there is an obvious sense of stuttering. Compared with players who use the Switch emulator to play the cracked version of “Tears of the Kingdom”, they can easily run to 60fps with 4090, or even 4K high-definition picture quality.

In order to explore the cause of the game freeze, Youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer found the overclocking tool corresponding to the Switch, installed it on his Switch for actual measurement.

In the case of overclocking the CPU, overclock the device from about 1000MHz to about 1500MHz. Although the overclocking improves the details, the game screen will still have detailed frame drops and freezes.

In the case of an overclocked GPU, overclock from 768MHz to 900MHz. In this way, even when the “Ultimate Hand” is turned on, there will be no obvious sense of stuttering, and Link’s running steps seem to be much smoother.

In the case of overclocking RAM, from 1600MHz to 1800MHz, it is found that it can basically be stabilized at around 30fps, reaching the best effect of switching 30fps in “Tears of the Kingdom”.

Through a single test, it was found that the main reason affecting the game freeze is the insufficient performance of GPU and RAM, especially RAM. And CPU performance has the least impact on the game.

In the end, the blogger said that if you are worried that overclocking will cause the Switch to be damaged, don’t try it. In order to avoid risks, the blogger did not release the URL of the Switch overclocking tool used. Some overclocking players also said that overclocking may brick the Switch. Of course, if you want to find it, you only need to Google it to find a lot of tutorials.

As a masterpiece at the end of the Switch life cycle, it is already very good in terms of gameplay and optimization. But because the Switch is already an old machine, it is powerless.