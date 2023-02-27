Home Technology Overlord AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D Prices Announced Tomorrow
Overlord AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D Prices Announced Tomorrow

Overlord AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D Prices Announced Tomorrow

This price seems a bit high. AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D are the first two processors with 3D V-Cache package, which will be sold at 10:00 pm tomorrow. 7900X3D NT$19,950.

Compared with the currently relatively expensive 7950X NT$18,150 and 7900X NT$15,150, if you really like 1080p gamers, it is better to wait for the 7800X3D to be relatively cost-effective. After all, the high-core processor is used for calculations in addition to games. , Work is the main force, but increasing the 3D V-Cache will not accelerate general applications.

To be honest, this generation of X3D is not too expensive if it is priced in US dollars, but the reason why it will be considered expensive is that the price of Ryzen 7000X has been lowered since its launch, so if you are already a 4K gamer, you can Choose the general X version with high-end GPU, you can also have excellent game performance.

source: coolpc.com.tw

