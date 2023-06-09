Oversupply of TV panels!? The price of mid-range OLED is expected to drop in the short term!? | TV News – Post76Play

While OLED and QD-OLED TVs are popular high-quality options, prices remain high and not everyone can afford them. However, according to foreign media analysis, the price of OLED TVs is likely to be lowered in the next few years, and even popular models with real prices are expected to appear. According to FlatpanelsHD, OLED manufacturers have been in a state of oversupply in 2022. It is reported that only 50% of LG Display’s OLED production capacity is used. Manufacturers have to concentrate on high-priced products in order to maintain profits, resulting in rising prices of OLED and QD-OLED panels. Fortunately, the demand for OLEDs is starting to increase this year, which means that the production cost of OLED panels (especially low-end and mid-range products) is expected to drop. The market infers that this trend may continue until 2026, although it is impossible for everyone to see a sharp price drop for existing models immediately. , but it is by no means impossible for brands to launch more popular OLED TVs in the coming year!