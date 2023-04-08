Would you like to save or edit a new digital image or photo and are wondering which image format or photo format is suitable for this? There is a whole range of different image formats for digital images and photos, screenshots or graphics: Which image format is suitable for your file generally depends on the type of image and its use. We introduce you to the most important image formats such as PNG, JPG and TIFF, explain technical terms such as vector and raster images and explain the difference between digital zoom and optical zoom.

Common image formats: PNG, JPG, TIFF, GIF, PDF etc.

In an image editor like Snagit, you have a wide range of image formats to choose from when saving. PNG format and JPEG format are widely used, but TIFF, GIF and PDF are also common formats for image files and photo files. In addition, there are lesser-known ones like PSD, PSB, BMP, EPS, RAW – just to name a few. Basically, they all differ in two main points: compression and compatibility.

JPG format or JPEG format

The Joint Photographers Expert Group image format is the most popular lossy picture format. The desired compression can be set. A JPG is particularly suitable when a small file size is important.

PNG-Format

The image format of the “Portable Networks Graphics” is this best of all lossless compressed image formats and the most widely used lossless data format on the Internet. The PNG format is particularly suitable for transparent backgrounds.

BMP-Format

“Bitmap” is an image format that you should avoid if possible. It has almost no compression and saving as BMP creates unnecessarily large files.

TIFF-Format / TIF-Format

The “Tagged Image File Format” is available as a compressed and uncompressed variant. Compressed TIFF files are similar to PNG format. Uncompressed ones are almost as big as BMP files.

PDF-Format

Adobe’s “Portable Document Format” is particularly suitable for documents and vector images.

EPS-Format

The “Encapsulated Post Script” is a common format to Vector images without loss of information to compress. It is often used for logos or in the printing industry.

GIF-Format

With Graphics Interchange Format, file compression comes with data loss. GIF files are particularly useful for short animations and animated images on websites or social media.

All of the above file types are either lossy or lossless. Lossy formats cannot deliver the quality of the original image, but have the advantage that the file sizes are relatively small. Lossless formats save in the original quality, which is why the files are much larger. On the Internet you will find both types of compression and both types of files. Basic recommendation: Always edit and save your photos and images in the original and in a lossless format first.

Image Sizes on the Internet

If images are to be published on the Internet, the file size plays an important role. Many sharing platforms and social media channels accept higher resolution and convert images automatically or after feedback in a format that works well on the respective platform. If you want to avoid long loading times – for example on your own website – then you need to find a good compromise between file size (MB, KB) and pixel dimensions. If the image file is too large, it will take longer to load. In addition, search engines such as Google also rate websites with long loading times negatively.

If you want to publish images on the Internet, you should Optimize files for the web, because small files load faster and are therefore more user-friendly. First of all, you can save the images in the dimensions with which they will also be displayed on the website. Furthermore, you only need a resolution of 72 ppi for images on the web, which also reduces the file size. In addition to PNG, suitable image formats are also JPEG and under certain circumstances also GIF. Read what else to consider when optimizing images for the web.

Vector or raster images

There are two other terms that are important when it comes to file formats: vector images and raster images. Vector images are based on mathematical formulas, raster images consist of a certain number of pixels. This means that raster images cannot be scaled beyond 100% without loss of quality. Vector images do not use pixels and are therefore independent of the chosen dimensions. If you’ve worked with Camtasia or Snagit, you may already be familiar with vector-based callouts. These can be resized without loss of quality. Popular vector-based image formats are EPS, AI, PDF, and SVG. And here you can see the difference:

Proprietary formats of image files

Copyrighted (proprietary) formats were developed by a company, organization, or individual. These formats are often subject to usage restrictions and license terms, but often offer additional functions. In contrast, there are also so-called “open formats” that anyone can use.

Adobe Photoshop’s PSD format and TechSmith’s SNAG format are examples of proprietary formats. You should use such formats for saving if you want to continue editing an image in the same program after saving it. Saving in proprietary or software-specific format also saves all original layers and other image information and configurable image properties. Proprietary formats deliver larger files but show no loss of quality compared to the original. However, these file formats are not compatible with third-party web services, other programs or editors.

Image formats with alpha channel

All color images contain specific values ​​for red, green, and blue. These are the color channels that make up the entire color spectrum for digital images. However, some special formats provide an additional layer of information, a transparent layer or an “alpha channel” built into the file. Below is an example for illustration. The checkerboard pattern symbolizes the transparent background. The main advantage is that you can place an image with a transparent background anywhere on other backgrounds or images without seeing a “white box” all around. This feature is particularly useful for graphics and logos. The most popular image format with an integrated alpha channel is this PNG-Format.

The logo on the left uses an image format without an alpha channel. The logo on the right uses a PNG format with an alpha channel and a transparent layer.

No matter what image format you need Snagit makes it easy to convert your images, photos, and screenshots into the format you want. Try Snagit for 1 month. Download Free Trial

Optical zoom or digital zoom

When a camera uses a lens to bring objects closer into the frame, it’s called “optical zoom”. In contrast, “digital zoom” means that a photo is scaled. When scaling, a part of the image is enlarged without loss of quality and the “optical zoom” is only simulated. When shooting with a camera or cell phone camera (which has a fixed lens), it is better to move the device forwards or backwards to get the perfect frame. If you use the built-in zoom function, the recordings often become blurred.