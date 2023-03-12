“Overwatch 2” was launched at the end of last year and changed to free-to-play. Recently, it launched its first cross-border cooperation event. It cooperated with the animation work “One Punch Man”. Including Saitama, Tornado, Unlicensed Rider and more. It seems that it will follow the “Fortnite” approach and cooperate with more well-known IPs.

The free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” attracts a large number of young players, so “Yali” has cooperated with well-known brands and other works, such as Dragon Ball, NARUTO, One Piece and other animation series. The group battle game “Overwatch 2” was launched at the end of last year. It changed from a first-generation fee to a free-to-play mode of operation with optional payment for the appearance and props of the battle pass. More cross-border cooperation seems to be expected. The first cooperation is with the animation work “One Punch Man”. There are 4 series of models based on the original characters, namely “Saitama: Destroyer”, “Ganos : Genji”, “Tornado: Kiriko”, and complete in-game challenges to get the legendary skin of “Unlicensed Knight: Soldier 76” for free. The One Punch Man skins will be available in the in-game store until April 7th. What do you think of the character styling?