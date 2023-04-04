We’ve just seen the reveal of Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Lifeweaver, and while there’s plenty to talk about from the gameplay trailer alone, in a recent Q&A, the Overwatch 2 developers revealed about More info on the heroes and the game coming into Season 4.

First off, on the subject of Lifeweaver, the Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed that they believe the petal platform’s abilities won’t cause trolling. Considering the lifeguard’s two abilities move allies, some expect a lot of trolling and grief from the hero. However, Alec Dawson, Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer, believes the team knows how players interact and believes there won’t be too much spoofing. Petal platforms will be an important ability, though, and the verticality it provides will be kept in mind in future map development, Dawson confirmed.

Gavin J Jurgens-Fyhrie, Overwatch 2’s lead narrative designer, also confirmed that we might get some exciting battle pass details in the future. When asked if we’ll see something similar to Call of Duty’s Battle Pass, Jurgens-Fyhrie said, “There are plans for a Battle Pass in the future, and people will be excited about it.