Overwatch 2 Players who enter the game and endure long queues will have something new to look forward to while they wait. Thanks to the partnership between Twitch and Blizzard, Overwatch 2 Players can now unlock a special Legendary Sukajan skin for Kiriko.

Kiriko is one of the newest characters to join the roster Overwatch 2, and she can be unlocked by upgrading the Battle Pass. However, once you’ve unlocked her, you’ll no doubt want to dress her up with your favorite skin, your favorite voice, and your favorite emote.

While you can earn Legendary skins by completing the Battle Pass, you can also purchase them from the in-game store. However, if you don’t want to wait to unlock the Battle Pass skin, and don’t want to spend real money on the game, then you can unlock the legendary Sukajan skin for Kiriko anytime, absolutely for free. This will take you a little time.

To unlock the special Legendary Sukajan skin for Kiriko, Overwatch 2 Players will need to connect their Twitch and Battle.net accounts.Once done, head over to Twitch.tv and start taking advantage of the Twitch Drops system, which is now available on Overwatch 2. While Drops are active, players can tune in and watch live streams from big streamers like Lirik Overwatch 2. If you watch long enough, you’ll start unlocking these unique rewards.

Users can now unlock two items for Kiriko Overwatch 2. The first is a voice line, which can be unlocked by watching any Drops-enabled stream for a total of two hours.After the two hours are up, claim your Drop from the Twitch Inventory and you can start using it Overwatch 2.

To unlock Kiriko’s legendary Sukajan skin, players will need to watch a Twitch stream Overwatch 2 Drops have been enabled for a total of four hours. Once done, the skin will be unlocked in-game and you can equip it and show it off in your next match.

Finally, a second wave of Twitch Drops is planned Overwatch 2 later this month. The second drop will allow players to unlock the Razer Sharp Kiriko spray to watch two hours of play. If you watch five hours in that wave, you’ll unlock the Donut Weapon charm.

The second wave of Twitch Drops will begin between October 17th at 11AM PST and October 24th at 12AM PST. From October 7th at 2pm PT to October 16th at 11:59pm PT, you’ll get the legendary Sukajan Kiriko stream.