Now Overwatch 2 After the game, players dive in and give it their all—showing off their skills in Blizzard’s beloved hero shooter. Whether you’re working on leveling up your Battle Pass, or just earning free coins through the various challenges the game offers, you’ve got plenty to do.

Sometimes, during a match, you might have a decent kill streak or some other feat that you want to brag to your friends. If you do, you don’t have to worry about recording all your gameplay with external programs or hardware. Instead, you can save your Overwatch 2 match highlights using the game’s built-in system.

One of the most important aspects of any competitive game is seeing what you did right and what you did wrong in previous matches.games etc Overwatch 2 It’s made easy as they offer an in-game solution to save your previous match highlights.

Save match highlights in Overwatch 2, go to the Profiles section of the game’s main menu. From here, navigate down to the History tab and select it to see an overview of all your recent matches. If you won the full game in that game, there will be a button next to the game that you can press to automatically save an edited version of that particular point in the game.

If you want to get a specific highlight from a match, you need to select the highlight and go through the match log to find the location. Highlight that section of the match record and select the save option to add it as a saved highlight. Of course, if you’re on a PlayStation, you can also take advantage of the share button built into the PlayStation controller.

Of course, there are many other things to do Overwatch 2. Not only do you want to unlock Sojourn and Junker Queen, but you also want to learn all of Kiriko’s abilities, which you can check out in the game’s practice mode.

Now that you know how to highlight matches Overwatch 2, you just have to complete the long queues the game has been dealing with since launch. However, once in the game, you can enter the game, complete a match, and then grab your favorite matches and highlights from the History tab of your profile to show your friends.