Overwatch 2 is the lowest rated game on Steam

In mid-June, Blizzard announced that it would publish some of its own games on Steam. The multiplayer shooter “Overwatch 2” made the start.

Overwatch 2 has enjoyed a record-breaking launch on Steam. However, the joy at Blizzard should be limited – the release is not perceived particularly positively. Although almost 115,000 reviews were submitted in just four days, which is an impressive number, only nine percent of these are positive. All other reviews are negative.

According to the website steam250, Overwatch 2 is the lowest-rated game on the entire platform. Even established negative examples like “RollerCoaster Tycoon World” or “Redfall” can’t keep up. A record that Blizzard is probably not really proud of.

The critics mostly agree. It is particularly common to complain that Overwatch 2 is not a real successor, but ultimately just a replacement for the first part. Without significant improvements compared to Overwatch 1. In many ways the game has even deteriorated.

“Blizzard stole my copy of Overwatch 1 and replaced it with a completely inferior product; from the gameplay to the balancing and the microtransactions to the broken promises and outright lies,” says an example in a review by user RiverSendra.

A not insignificant part is obviously classic review bombing. Many reviews come from Chinese users. They are less concerned about the game itself, but primarily about the fact that Overwatch 2 has not been playable there since February 2023. The trigger was the end of the collaboration between Blizzard and the Chinese publisher NetEase. It is quite possible that Steam will take action against this part of the ratings. This does not make the other reviews positive, but at least you could say goodbye to number 1 of the worst rated Steam games.