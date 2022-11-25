Following the exposure of the newest meat shield hero in “Overwatch 2”, Blizzard revealed today (23) that “Ramata” will have two combat forms, and is scheduled to release the game screen preview of the hero on November 27 Video, showing more heroic characteristics.

After Blizzard officially released the newest meat shield hero “Ramata” in “Overwatch 2” a few days ago, it finally revealed the characteristics of Ramata’s combat skills today. It is understood that Ramata will have two completely different types of “omnic” and “revenge”, allowing players to flexibly protect their team in different ways, and the official release of the hero game is scheduled for November 27 Screen trailer, then players will be able to learn more about the features and combinations of special skills.

In addition, the official weekend will launch additional login rewards and limited-time double experience battles. Players can log in from November 23rd to November 27th to get a close-up shot of the “five fingers” of the Queen of Trash Town, and from November 27th to November 27th. Log in on December 2 to receive a close-up shot of Kiriko’s “Royal Wind”; the battle with double experience points will be available for a limited time from November 25 to November 29.

The new hero “Ramata” of “Overwatch 2” is scheduled to appear as a meat shield hero after debuting in the second season on December 7, and its game screen preview video will be released on November 27.

