Overwatch 2 just announced the latest hero to join its roster, a new support called Lifeweaver. Lifeweaver joins the game when season 4 kicks off on April 11, but you can check out his trailer below.

Lifeweaver marks two firsts for Overwatch, as he is the shooter’s first Thai hero and the first openly pansexual hero. Coming from a traditional Thai family, Lifeweaver was sent to Vishkar’s Architech Academy, where he met Symmetra and developed a new hard light technology called biolight, which allowed him to create synthetic plants.

After pursuing his new technology, Lifeweaver decided to use it to illustrate the world and is currently fleeing Vishkar. This is where we learn about his lore when he comes into Overwatch 2, so it will be interesting to see how he interacts with the other heroes in the game, especially Symmetra.

Lifeweaver’s gameplay focuses heavily on healing and using his machine factories to support his team. His primary firepower is a soft-aimed heal that charges up for bigger bursts. His secondary fire allows him to defend himself when enemies attack, and he can deal a lot of damage. For his abilities, he first has the Petal Platform, which allows him to create a small pad that rises in the air when allies and enemies step on it. Another of his abilities allows him to grab an ally, rendering them invulnerable for a short period of time and pulling them out of danger.

His ultimate tree is called the Tree of Life, and it creates a massive tree across the map that provides bursts of healing to allies.

