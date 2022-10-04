Where to start? This is probably my most conflicted review of the game. On the one hand, Overwatch 2 is a top-tier shooter that is great in many ways, but on the other hand, Overwatch is too, which begs the question of whether this can really be called a sequel? That’s the problem I’m facing here, because I want to tell you that Overwatch 2 is great, and in many ways, but if you’ve played the original, you won’t really notice much of a difference. I’m at an impasse. I can understand that since Overwatch is a competitive multiplayer game, Blizzard Entertainment didn’t want to change the formula too much, but at the same time, the game has been in the making for years and the main difference is monetization efforts and some extra content added. This is a very strange situation.

At the beginning of this year, I wasn’t afraid to rip the title. The lack of new content in the first beta, and Blizzard’s limited communication efforts, made me really worry about what this game would turn out to be. But then it was announced that Overwatch 2 would be free and would have a seasonal update schedule that would bring incredibly frequent batches of content – both characters and maps – and I was excited again. Now that we’re in the release phase, recent developments have come in the form of monetization efforts and how to offer new characters, and while that’s got some people stuck, it’s essentially the same way that characters are released in many other hero-related games , such as Apex Legends. This game feels like a very fine-tuned set of scales because some of the decisions Blizzard made were great and some weren’t, and because of that, I’m neither very happy with this version, but neither did I Disappointed with what was offered – I felt oddly just.

If anything, this isn’t a great place for Overwatch 2 to start, as the original game was pretty good at launch. Of course, it suffered over time, but it started off as a huge climax, and if I understand how instant service games and models work and how Blizzard aims to run Overwatch 2, this time We are going in the opposite direction. A mid-sized game that will bloom in the next few years.

But again, this is where the problem arises. Overwatch 2 isn’t a huge improvement over Overwatch, but it’s still a great shooter. It’s smoother than ever, looks amazing, and the characters feel less oppressive and more skilled, all on top of a range of better game modes that aren’t tainted by tormented 2CP, but get Support for a larger cross-platform effort now includes cross-progress and saves. All of these things are great, but they’re not the definition of a sequel. That’s what this game sorely lacks right now. Older players will return to the Overwatch world and find some changes. Sure, it’ll be entertaining for a while, but that’s still the core Overwatch experience that hides behind the 5v5 game design. Blizzard has always focused our attention on the PvE side as a major sequel addition, but as an avid and longtime Overwatch player, having followed the game and the franchise over the years, and being part of many PvE modes, I can It’s not what I aspired or aspired to, to be sure. In fact, it’s hard for me to see how this will be the future of Overwatch 2.

However, as far as this review goes, that doesn’t change anything, as things on the PvE side of things make absolutely no sense because they’re not here. As of now, Overwatch 2 is still just a multiplayer online game. Is it better than the original Overwatch? Yes, but at the moment it’s all marginal improvements in the grand scheme of things, and that’s the problem with instant service games. In a year or two, my opinions may be very different, but for now, I can’t tell you that Overwatch 2 is the savior of the Overwatch franchise, because three new characters, a bunch of new maps, a New game modes, and a host of quality-of-life changes, are things that could have been accomplished in the stagnant years since development of the original game largely ceased.

There’s no better way to describe Overwatch 2 than simply being uninspired. Blizzard already had a great formula for the original, and instead of trying to shake things up and make some creative bold choices, we got a sequel that should really be seen as a 2.0 update rather than a successor. At least for now.

Don’t get me wrong, Queen Junkers and Chirico are some of the funniest characters I’ve ever played, and a bunch of extra maps make some older maps look dull. The future looks very bright with unlimited support plans and anticipation, but as we are right now, I can’t tell you today, this game amazes me, even the same brand new Overwatch released a few years ago .

So, should you play Overwatch 2? absolute. It may seem contradictory to say this, but whether you’re a fan of the series, or a fan or shooter, or generally stay away from them, you should pick up this game and test it out because it’s the best game in terms of free games One – because it’s undeniably the same game as Overwatch. But to call Overwatch 2 the sequel and the next phase of the series is a gross overstatement, there’s no doubt about it. That’s the problem that plagues this game, which is common in the gaming world. If my current best comparison to Overwatch 2 is with sports games like FIFA, because while new installs of these games are still the best in their respective fields, they are still very similar, if not identical, to their predecessors if. That’s why it’s impossible for me to tell you that this is a major improvement over the Overwatch world. Maybe in the future, but right now, Overwatch 2 is better described as a bet too safe to be an amazing sequel.