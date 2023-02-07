Overwatch 2 Season 3 kicks off on February 8th with a host of new in-game content, including a new Antarctic Control map, an Asian Mythology-themed Battle Pass, Mythic Fog skins, and the Ultimate Lover Festival activities and browser-based “Overwatch” dating sim: Love Overwatch and more.

“Overwatch 2” also confirmed that it will cooperate with the Japanese animation “One Punch Man” to launch related “One Punch Man” models and items, including the shape of Saitama who destroyed the boxing champion. The event is scheduled to be held from March 8th to 4th. will be held on the 7th.

Between February 14th and March 1st for Valentine’s Day, the Love Streaks dating sim will be available, and you’ll be able to interact with Mercy or Genji to complete a special ending and get a close-up shot themed around the event. The Ultimate Valentine’s Day event is also running from February 15th to March 1st, featuring a Hanzo 4v4 limited-time mode and side-themed challenges.

From March 22 to April 5, the limited-time event Mochi Mochi will return, bringing a new kill confirmation game mode and a large number of rewards, including 1 epic costume, 6 Mochi Mochi player portraits, and a weapon charm with famous brand! Log in to the game during the event to get the player avatar of Taozi Mochi Roadblocking Pig.

