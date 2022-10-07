Home Technology “Overwatch 2” server problem, today the official said it has been repaired~ | XFastest News
“Overwatch 2” was not good at the beginning of its official launch. When encountering DDoS attacks, players were unable to log in. Even when logging in to the game, it was easy to lose connection with the server. After 2 days, the official also announced on the official website today Twitter saysServer problem fixedall servers are also online.

However, there are still players who leave comments below the post, indicating that there is still a problem with the game logging into the server. This part may be a case of a few players. Maybe we need to give the official some time to let the official repair the problem more comprehensively.

In addition, some players said that there was also a problem with the defender base package, and the official promised to fix it as soon as possible. However, some players in the message said that this problem may come from some problems with the default versions of different versions on the home machine. Changed the settings on the home computer to restore the items that the Defender Base Pack should unlock.

