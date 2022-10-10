Whether you want to play the new hero Kiriko in the game Overwatch 2 Or try upgrading your Battle Pass, there’s a ton of terminology and strategy to know in Blizzard’s follow-up to the original OverwatchPerhaps one of the most confusing terms for players new and old is the MIT stats that appear on the stats screen during and after a match.

While this stat may seem silly, it’s actually important because it stands for Damage Mitigation (replacing the Block Damage stat in Original Damage) Overwatch）。

This stat is especially important for tanks, which play an important role in controlling damage Overwatch 2. Essentially, if you are running Tank Overwatch 2this is the most important stat to pay attention to, as it will help demonstrate your overall efficiency as a tank.

However, there are a number of factors that affect MIT’s stats, such as physical barriers on heroes like Zarya and Reinhardt. There are other abilities, like Orisa’s Augment, that somehow temporarily reduce damage taken. All of these skills play an important role in how you mitigate damage in your team. And, the more damage you can mitigate, the more hits your teammates can take before they fall to the ground.

Of course, good performance in the game Overwatch 2 Depends on working with your team. Tanks that do a good job of mitigating damage combined with healers that help people get on their feet will be great for pushing your team composition.

However, the MIT data isn’t just important for tanks. If you’re playing a role that relies heavily on avoiding damage or blocking damage — perhaps a more damage-prone role like Tracer — finding ways to mitigate damage can help you find better ways to play that role . Of course, not all heroes have abilities that can be used to mitigate incoming damage, so if you find yourself having trouble dodging or avoiding incoming fire, try to find one that can be used to mitigate damage.

While MIT is important to help determine your ability to play tanks, it’s not the only factor that determines player efficiency. But it can be used to see if there are ways to improve playing that role, especially if you use someone like Zarya whose abilities are heavily dependent on barriers and other damage-mitigating factors.

If you are looking for more about Overwatch 2be sure to learn more about the Watchpoint Pack and read all of Kiriko’s abilities and skills.