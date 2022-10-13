Home Technology Overwatch 2’s latest bug restarts or shuts down your PC – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

Overwatch 2’s latest bug restarts or shuts down your PC – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Overwatch 2’s latest bug restarts or shuts down your PC – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Serious issues continue to plague Overwatch 2, despite Blizzard’s excellent vocabulary and constant patches to improve the game. Problems from users keep cropping up every day, and while some complain about delays or issues with waiting times to get into a room, others have more serious issues, such as PCs shutting down or restarting while you’re playing a game.

Blizzard itself acknowledged this in an update on the official forums, and suggested they were aware of an issue that was causing PCs to crash when you were playing Overwatch 2Shut down or reboot, and they’re already working on it.They ask users affected by the bug to submit their DXDiag data so they can analyze it and come up with solutions as quickly as possible.

This issue is just the latest in a long line of bugs and issues that have derailed the launch of Blizzard’s sequel, following DDoS attacks and account migrations, among other things. However, we still hope that the service will gradually return to normal and the game will be of the promised quality.

See also  Tim Enterprise, 360 ° digital services

You may also like

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

The Milky Way has revealed the “Half”!Astronomers: Billions...

Apple TV, Apple Music, and iCloud Photos are...

Cdp Venture, 3.5 billion more. The foreign fund...

Music in the time of TikTok: the success...

NASA uses space weapons for Earth defense to...

The Dart spacecraft has altered the orbit of...

Black hole devoured stars mysteriously resurrected after 3...

Music in the time of TikTok: the success...

Samsung will provide the official version of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy