Serious issues continue to plague Overwatch 2, despite Blizzard’s excellent vocabulary and constant patches to improve the game. Problems from users keep cropping up every day, and while some complain about delays or issues with waiting times to get into a room, others have more serious issues, such as PCs shutting down or restarting while you’re playing a game.

Blizzard itself acknowledged this in an update on the official forums, and suggested they were aware of an issue that was causing PCs to crash when you were playing Overwatch 2Shut down or reboot, and they’re already working on it.They ask users affected by the bug to submit their DXDiag data so they can analyze it and come up with solutions as quickly as possible.

This issue is just the latest in a long line of bugs and issues that have derailed the launch of Blizzard’s sequel, following DDoS attacks and account migrations, among other things. However, we still hope that the service will gradually return to normal and the game will be of the promised quality.