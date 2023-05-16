Overwatch 2’s PvE mode has been canceled

We’ve seen a lot of developers fail lately trying new things, and in a way you could say Blizzard just jumped on the bandwagon.

Because the studio streamed a new developer update today (which you can see at the bottom), we’re told that Overwatch 2’s long-delayed story-based PvE mode has been cancelled. The closest thing we’ve come to that is a story-based co-op event launching at the start of Season 6 this summer. The reason for this is that the developers wanted to focus on live gameplay, and the story mode didn’t go the way they wanted. To quote executive producer Jared Neuss:

The development of the PvE experience has really not progressed as we had hoped. The team has created a bunch of amazing content, so there are really cool missions that are really exciting. There are brand new enemies that are super fun to fight, and some really great and ridiculous hero talents. But unfortunately the amount of effort required to bring all of this together to provide a Blizzard quality experience that we can deliver to you is enormous and there’s really no end in sight or a firm end date that we can Push it out to the world. So we’re faced with another tough choice: Do we continue to put all our energy into PvE and hopefully we’ll be able to make it sometime in the future, or stick to our alignment and focus on live play and focus on serving everyone set of values? Based on everything we’ve learned about how to operate the game at the level you deserve, it’s clear that we can’t live up to the original vision for PvE shown in 2019. This means we won’t be offering dedicated hero modes with talent trees, or long-term power progressions. These things are no longer in our plans.

The story-based events will have traditional heroes instead of the new abilities, progression systems, etc. that Blizzard used to justify putting the Digit 2 behind the title. The good news is that the first event will be accompanied by a whole bunch of other exciting stuff in Season 6. This includes new support heroes, player progression system, hero mastery, flashpoint mode, shooting range, anniversary event, and more.

Before then, when Season 5 kicks off on June 13, we’ll get a limited-time event called Questwatch, a Creator Workshop mode, the return of Firewatch and Summer Games, movie reveals, and more. You can see an overview of seasons 5, 6 and 7 in the image below.

What do you think of Blizzard’s failure to deliver on its promises?