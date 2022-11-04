We are currently in the final stages of the 2022 Overwatch League playoffs and season. As we did during the week, we can now report who was named Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year, as well as the three other teams that were eliminated from the playoffs.

Take a look at the 2022 Coach of the Year, London Spitfire’s Christopher “Chrispher” Graham, who has led the team far better than in past years.

As for Rookie of the Year, that goes to Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim of the San Francisco Shock, as he proved to be the dominant injury star all year.

Looking at the playoff schedule itself, following last night’s game, London Spitfire, Seoul Dynasty, and Hangzhou Spark were all eliminated, which means that only three teams are still competing for the championship. They’re the San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws, two teams vying for a spot in the Finals, and they’ll face the other remaining team, the Dallas Fuel. Make sure to watch the last two games after starting in about 15 hours.