Blizzard will host a pro-am tournament next week to kick off the 2023 Overwatch League season, and since we’re on the cusp of the event’s start, the Californian game developer is now sharing some info on the event.

We’ve been told about groups for Pro-Am and even brackets, and as far as what and what that will include, the image below highlights everything you might need to know.

As for when the tournament will take place, we’re told the Pro-Am will kick off at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET, and to help Contenders players in Europe, Blizzard is working on setting up a facility in London for EMEA Teams can work with“Acceptable ping level” competition.

Otherwise, the tournament’s map pool can be found below, and as for the OWL’s Spring Stage schedule, we’ll have more info and news before it kicks off on April 27.