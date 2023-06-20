Overwatch League To Launch New Flashpoint Game Mode A Month Before Playoffs – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

One benefit of Overwatch 2’s new live service model of bringing in content more frequently is that it allows the Overwatch League to get new maps, heroes, and balance updates more quickly. Before this, OWL used to take months to catch up to the actual patch cycle, and would usually be obsolete not long after, but that’s not the case now. However, it also means that pros have less time to prepare new features before they are available on the main stage, like the new and upcoming game mode Flashpoint.

As noted in a recent Watchpoint desktop section, it was mentioned that Flashpoint will debut in OWL a month before the Playoffs start, and will appear for the first time as a competitive supplement on August 25th, a short distance from August 10th in live games Launched in just 15 days.

https://www.youtube.com/live/HU0pWP6AxSg?feature=share&t=10351

There’s no word on whether Flashpoint will replace existing game modes used in League, or whether it will be used as a replacement for any mode that is used multiple times in a single match.

Do you think it’s too early to add new modes to competitive play?

