Overwatch League Won’t Update To Mid-Season Madness With Latest Patch – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Overwatch League Won't Update To Mid-Season Madness With Latest Patch

While Blizzard has been trying to run Overwatch League matches on the current version of Overwatch 2, that’s not the case with Midseason Madness.

Overwatch League head Sean Miller revealed on Twitter that the upcoming game will continue to run on the Season 4 version of the game, as there wasn’t enough time to transition to the latest patch.

miller says: “We’ve always wanted to keep the OWL as balanced as possible, but given that there wasn’t enough time to transition the OWL into the mid-season madness of Season 5, nor enough ways to match the live game to the middle of Season 4, we determined that each Fang’s best option is to continue with the Season 4 release patch that the league currently uses until the end of MSM.

“As we consider the impact of the rest of the season on future balance patches, we will continue to do our best to keep the live service as aligned as possible with OWL competition.

Essentially, don’t expect the meta to change much as we head into the next round of competitive play.

