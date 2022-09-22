Home Technology Overwatch’s Jeff Goodman Leaves Blizzard – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Overwatch's Jeff Goodman Leaves Blizzard – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Overwatch’s Jeff Goodman Leaves Blizzard – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

We’re only a few weeks away from Overwatch 2’s actual debut, but despite that, it looks like the development team behind the game has lost another influential and recognizable face: lead hero designer Geoff Goodman.

According to PC Gamer, a Blizzard spokesperson noted that Goodman decided to leave Blizzard “earlier this year” and that we haven’t seen Goodman represent Overwatch and Overwatch 2 since the June press conference. “Public appearance.

“We thank Jeff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best,” Blizzard said in a statement about Goodman’s departure. “His ability to bring Overwatch’s diverse roster of heroes to life through gameplay is incredible, and the mark he left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.

Overwatch 2 will debut on October 4 this year, when the PvP portion of the game will launch. The expansion and new PvE elements are expected to arrive sometime in the new year.

