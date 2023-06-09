Overwhelming Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung and other giants, MediaTek Soc market share won the championship for six consecutive quarters- Mobile phone brand news

From some Facebook messages, we can see that netizens still have a relatively negative impression of MediaTek processors. However, according to the research report published by Counterpoint Research, a market research organization, from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2023, MediaTek has a relatively negative impression of processors. The field of mobile phone processors has surpassed Qualcomm and become the market leader.

MTK has won the championship for 6 consecutive quarters According to the report of Counterpoint Research, MediaTek has surpassed its main competitor Qualcomm in the global smartphone processor market share in the past 6 quarters, and its market share in the first quarter of 2023 is 32%, compared with last year. The 33% in the fourth quarter slipped slightly. From the report, it can be seen that MediaTek’s market share is between 32% and 36%, while Qualcomm’s is between 19% and 34%. The market share in the three quarters was only 14% to 20%, but in the past two quarters it reached 28% and 26% respectively, which also surpassed Qualcomm. In view of Apple’s product launch cycle, their market share will be in 2023. The second and third seasons fell back.

Qualcomm failed to turn the tables

The report also saw that UNISOC, which focuses on the cheap mobile phone market, has maintained a market share of 8% to 11%, while Samsung’s market share has remained at 4% to 8%. The report also shows that the market share of Huawei HiSilicon has begun to disappear in 2022, and it has almost bottomed out in the third quarter. Although some consumers may still have a negative impression of MediaTek processors, in fact, manufacturers have already cast a vote of confidence in them, and Qualcomm’s market share cannot catch up.

Source: gizmochina