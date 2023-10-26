OVHcloud lancia SAP HANA on Private Cloud

OVHcloud launches SAP HANA on Private Cloud, a new hosting solution capable of guaranteeing the numerous advantages of the cloud with high levels of security and data protection. The solution, which adds to the current SAP range existing on OVHcloud, allows customers, who use SAP On-Premise licenses, to exploit the many benefits of the cloud in a secure and private environment that preserves integrity and confidentiality. Thus overcoming the obstacles typically associated with on-site hosting for mission critical SAP ERP.

Some advantages for the most critical sectors

The new service is available in the OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud environment, which combines SAP HANA certified HCI servers with VMware OVHcloud infrastructure. It is supported by guaranteed SLAs of up to 99.95% availability and is characterized by simplicity of implementation for organizations. The new solution is intended for sectors where security and data protection are fundamental, such as PA, regulated sectors and organizations operating in strategic fields. It is also aimed at hosting the most critical SAP environments on a private, reliable and easy-to-use Cloud environment.

New hosting solution

SAP HANA on Private Cloud benefits from OVHcloud’s consolidated expertise in infrastructure, offering a reliable cloud in sustainable data centers. SAP HANA certified HCI servers are available in VMware environments on OVHcloud, allowing customers to access a variety of certifications, including the authoritative SecNumCloud issued by the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), It also allows you to access to qualifications (such as C5, G-Cloud, AGID, ENS, HDS and PCI DSS) suitable for the most substantial workloads. Thanks to this, OVHcloud offers a reliable environment forexecution in SAP workloads.

Accelerate cloud deployments

To ensure secure hosting and easy implementation of SAP environments, OVHcloud develops and uses industry-standard Cloud technologies and features dedicated to this type of infrastructure. This allows SAP-certified partners and system integrators to focus on their core business and providing value to customers, rather than having to dedicate themselves to infrastructure management. For this reason, SAP HANA on Private Cloud offers a number of SAP features optional.

Optional SAP features

These include: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP application operating system models in Bring Your Own License (BYOL) mode, Veeam Managed Backup, SAP Infrastructure as Code (including the Terraform module), and pre-installation of SAP HANA databases via the SAP HANA VM model. As a result, customers can significantly accelerate their SAP implementations.

A new hosting solution coming from OVHcloud

Furthermore, thanks to the OVHcloud Backint Agent for SAP HANA databases, certified by SAP, users can back up their SAP HANA databases to OVHcloud S3 Object Storage. This allows you to benefit from one of the most advantageous cost/performance ratios for cloud object storage. With ease of setup and built-in retention and immutability policies, the storage service is designed to thwart ransomware attempts.

A reliable cloud for SAP workloads

Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer OVHcloud

SAP HANA on Private Cloud offers SAP partners and system integrators even greater choice for transitioning ERP from an on-premise environment to a Private Cloud environment. All with the benefits of OVHcloud infrastructure, supported by the necessary certifications and qualifications for a range of mission-critical workloads ensuring data sovereignty. By integrating SAP building blocks into our offering, we ensure that our partners can deliver on the creation of value in SAP offers dedicated to their end customers.