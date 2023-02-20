OWC’s external storage expansion devices include the high-end ThunderBay series and the varied Mercury series. The new “Mercury Elite Pro Quad” external box uses a USB-C 10Gbps connection to provide 4 Bay 3.5-inch HDD or 2.5-inch SSD expansion, and integrates its own Software RAID can provide JBOD, RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, 10 and other combinations, so that professional users who need large-capacity external expansion and backup of cold data can have a simple and professional aluminum external DAS storage device.

Specification

Shell: aluminum shell

Hardware Requirements: Mac and Windows PC with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3

Crystal: USB 3.1 Gen 2 (1) Via Labs VLI-822, SATA (4) ASMedia ASM-235CM

Storage interface: 4 bay 3.5”/2.5” HDD or SSD

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Up to 10 Gb/s (or 1250 MB/s)

Software RAID modes: JBOD, RAID 0, 1, 4, 5 and 1+0 (10) via SoftRAID engine

Dimensions (LxWxH): 24 x 13.5 x 18.5

Weight: 3.6kg

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Quad out of the box / high-compatibility USB 10Gbps high-speed easy expansion

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Quad adopts the consistent high-quality aluminum casing, silent fan and shock-absorbing feet, allowing professional workers to have an elegant and quiet external storage device. The Mercury Elite Pro Quad can provide 4 Bay 3.5-inch HDD or 2.5-inch SSD expansion, for example, with 4 Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB hard drives dedicated to storage devices and RAID 5 configuration, you can have 60TB of storage space with data protection.

Mercury Elite Pro Quad adopts USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C connection, internally uses Via Labs VLI-822 USB HUB chip and 4 ASMedia ASM-235CM USB bridge SATA chips, allowing professional users to configure 4 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SATA storage device.

Any Mac and Windows PC with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 can quickly expand the storage space through Mercury Elite Pro Quad, and use the RAID function provided by the system or OWC Software RAID to create JBOD, RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, 10 And other disk arrays, external storage expansion with large capacity and data protection.



↑ OWC Mercury Elite Pro Quad case.



↑ There is a description of the basic functions of the product on the back.

After opening the box, you will see the quick installation instructions of Mercury Elite Pro Quad at the first glance, including how to open the front front door panel, install the hard disk, and connect the power supply, USB-C transmission line and other steps.



↑ Mercury Elite Pro Quad Quick Setup Instructions.

Mercury Elite Pro Quad’s accessories include the quick installation instructions just mentioned, as well as AC IN, USB CC and USB CA cables, as well as mounting screws and a key to the front door panel.



↑ Mercury Elite Pro Quad Accessories.

The Mercury Elite Pro Quad is made of OWC’s consistent high-quality aluminum alloy chassis. The aluminum front door panel adopts a ventilation design for heat dissipation, and there are keyholes and indicator lights for power supply and disk bay on the upper left corner.



↑ High-quality aluminum shell, and mesh aluminum door panels for ventilation and heat dissipation.



↑ The keyhole and light indicator on the aluminum door panel.



↑ After the key is inserted, turn it clockwise to open the door panel.

After removing the front door, you can see the four hard disk trays A, B, C, and D inside. Loosen the thumb screws to take out the tray. This tray can be installed with 3.5” HDD or 2.5” SSD , allowing the user to configure the storage they need. After locking the HDD or SSD on the tray, you can push the tray back into the machine along the track, and the installation is complete.



↑ 4 hard drive trays, marked A, B, C, D.

At the rear of the machine, there are main cooling fans, AC In, power switch and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port. It is generally recommended to use a USB CC cable, mainly because most laptops and computers provide 10Gbps transmission capability, while USB Type A may not necessarily be 5Gbps or 10Gbps, so pay attention when connecting to a computer The specifications of the following ports.



↑ Rear of machine.



↑ USB CC and USB CA cables are provided at the same time.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB Professional Large Capacity

The IronWolf series of storage hard disks launched by Seagate for NAS and DAS are designed for multi-Bay use scenarios and 24/7 full-time use. The IronWolf Pro series has a maximum capacity of 20TB, and the rotation vibration sensor and AgileArray array necessary for earthquake resistance optimized technology, while the hard drive uses CMR traditional perpendicular magnetic recording technology.

Moreover, IronWolf Pro 20TB can reach a workload of 300TB per year, and at the same time provide 5-year warranty and 3-year data rescue protection; after all, data is precious, and Mercury Elite Pro Quad and IronWolf Pro 20TB can be used as cold data backup for different machines. If you have spare capacity, you can also prepare off-site backups to ensure that the data is stored for a long time.



↑ Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB。

SoftRAID soft control is more convenient RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, 10

OWC uses SoftRAID software to manage and build disk arrays. SoftRAID provides free LITE version and paid XT, PRO and other versions. The difference is that the LITE version only provides RAID 0, 1 combinations and supports various devices, while the paid XT version supports RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, 10 and other combinations, but only for OWC’s own products, as for the PRO version It also supports various RAID configurations and can be used with non-OWC products.

In terms of operation, you can use SoftRAID to manage disks, test, and clear volumes; and in RAID volumes, you can add required RAID volumes, select disks to be used, and set storage pool name and capacity , format, and provide optimization for workstations, servers, digital imaging/audio/photography, etc.



↑ OWC SoftRAID。



↑ Set up RAID volumes.



↑ Select Disk.



↑ Magnetic domain settings.



↑ Create a sector.

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Quad Benchmark

When Mercury Elite Pro Quad is used with a Windows device, SoftRAID will also remind you that the device is in the fast home mode by default, and you can switch to a better performance mode to obtain full performance, but you must safely remove the device or wait for the computer to shut down removing the device.



↑ Better performance.



↑ RAID is created.

Mercury Elite Pro Quad is paired with 4 Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB HDDs to build a RAID 5 disk array. Through CrystalDiskMark, the performance of sequential read and write can reach 752.5 MB/s and 152.61 MB/s; AJA image transmission test can reach 758 MB. /s, write video and audio transmission performance of 539 MB/s.



↑ CrystalDiskMark test.



↑ AJA test.

Summarize

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Quad allows Windows and Mac users to easily expand high-speed external storage through the convenient and highly compatible USB Type C interface, and provides 4 Bays to support the installation space of 3.5-inch HDD or 2.5-inch SSD. It is also equipped with its own SoftRAID XT version Create a RAID 5 disk array to have a large-capacity storage space with data protection.

In terms of use, it is recommended to use Mercury Elite Pro Quad as an external backup space for cold data, and use a large-capacity HDD with a RAID 5 disk array; while Mercury Elite Pro Quad is sold at an empty price of $9,895 in Taiwan. Allow users to configure the number and capacity of hard disks they need, and DIY a convenient USB-C DAS external storage device.