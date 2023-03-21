After the previous generation of NVIDIA RTX 3070/3080 launched the Noctua OC Edition model, the cooperation project between Noctua and ASUS has been well received by players, and this time the joint version ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Edition graphics card is launched again.

This time the RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC is based on the ASUS TUF RTX 4080 to improve, equipped with two 12cm NF-A12x25 PWM fans to replace the original three 11cm fans, and redesigned the cooling module by adding heat equalization The heat dissipation performance of the board is better; while the heat pipe is upgraded from 6x 6mm + 2x 8mm to 3x 6mm + 5x 8mm, increasing the total number of thicker 8mm heat pipes to five.

∆ Heat pipe modification: TUF (left) 6x 6mm + 2x 8mm / Noctua OC (right) 3x 6mm + 5x 8mm.

∆ Increase the vapor chamber setting area.

ASUS RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC provides intelligent fan stop and dual BIOS version switching functions. Players can use different BIOSes to obtain stronger cooling performance or a quieter user experience. Noctua OC is the only one with the graphics card fan running at full speed of 2000 RPM 34.7dB(A) noise and 53.2°C.

∆ Comparison of the operating noise of the graphics card fan at full speed and the temperature of the graphics card.

∆ Sound and noise comparison of three different fan operation modes: full speed/standard/quiet.

As for whether Taiwan will sell this ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Edition graphics card? The author asked about the original factory and the answer was YES! Players and owl fans can look forward to it.

