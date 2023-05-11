Owl’s Eye ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Graphics Card Unboxing Test

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Overclocking Special Graphics Card with product features such as quietness, low temperature, and belief! It is the third graphics card jointly developed by the two major brands of ASUS X Noctua. It uses the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture RTX 4080 graphics card core, and the graphics card memory specification is 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X. The special edition cooling module consists of two Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fan, eight heat pipes, and enlarged vapor chamber bring the strongest and quietest heat dissipation performance, but its exaggerated thickness and price approaching 50,000 yuan, the faith of the chassis and fans is also It’s a big test!

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Specs:

Graphics core: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Bus specification: PCI Express 4.0 x16

Memory specification: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Clock: 22.4 Gbps

Memory Interface：256-bit

CUDA：9728

Tensor Core：304

RT Core：76

GPU Clock: Overclocked Mode 2625 MHz / Default Mode 2595 MHz (Boost)

Display Output: 2x HDMI 2.1a, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a

Maximum multi-monitor output: 4

Dimensions: 310 x 144.8 x 87.5mm

Recommended Wattage: 750W

Power supply interface: 1x 12VHPWR 16-Pin

Occupied slots: 4.3 Slot

ASUS RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC graphics card unboxing

The graphics card product unpacked this time is quite special. It is the third graphics card model jointly launched by ASUS and the well-known cooling brand “Noctua Owl”. In the previous NVIDIA RTX 30 graphics card period, the two had launched RTX 3080/3070 Noctua OC two graphics cards.

The ASUS RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC this time is based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card architecture. The RTX 4080 GPU core has 76 sets of SM units, 9728 CUDA cores, 304 Tensor Cores and 76 RT Cores. The memory specification of the graphics card is 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X.



∆ ASUS X Noctua graphics card case.



∆ Product features and various product specifications are printed on the back.

The RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC graphics card jointly produced by ASUS and the Austrian brand Noctua actually uses the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC 16GB GDDR6X graphics card PCB, so key specifications such as the graphics card frequency and screen output interface are the same as those of the TUF 4080 OC same.

The differences and changes between the two models are focused on the cooling module. This time, the RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC is based on the ASUS TUF RTX 4080 to improve. It is equipped with two 12cm NF-A12x25 PWM fans to replace the original three 11cm fans. , and redesign the heat dissipation module to obtain better heat dissipation performance by increasing the area of ​​the vapor chamber; and the heat pipe is upgraded from 6x 6mm + 2x 8mm to 3x 6mm + 5x 8mm, increasing the total number of thicker 8mm heat pipes to five.



∆ Heat pipe modification: TUF (left) 6x 6mm + 2x 8mm / Noctua OC (right) 3x 6mm + 5x 8mm.



∆ Increase the vapor chamber setting area.

ASUS RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC provides smart fan stop and dual BIOS version switching functions. Players can use different BIOS to obtain stronger cooling performance or a quieter user experience. In addition, when the graphics card fan is running at full speed at 2000 RPM, Noctua OC only There is 34.7dB(A) noise and 53.2°C.



∆ Comparison of the operating noise of the graphics card fan at full speed and the temperature of the graphics card.



∆ Sound and noise comparison of three different fan operation modes: full speed/standard/quiet.

The tailor-made ASUS RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC is a dual-fan graphics card, but because it is equipped with two Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm fans, the volume of the graphics card itself has not been reduced to the length, width and height: 310 x 144.8 x 87.5 mm, Although the length is slightly reduced by 3cm, the thickness of the graphics card has reached an exaggerated 8.7cm.



∆ Dual fan ASUS RTX 4080 16GB Noctua OC measures 31cm in length and 14.4cm in width.



∆Compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition.

Noctua’s two NF-A12x25 PWM fans on the graphics card use polymer compound (LCP) fan blades and metal-reinforced motor hubs to provide sufficient heat dissipation and bring a quiet user experience, and these two are actually what we usually use. The bought NF-A12x25 PWM fans, that is to say, if players want to replace them with NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black black cat fans, they can be modified but the warranty will be lost.

When the GPU core temperature is lower than 50°C, the smart stop function will automatically stop the fan to reach 0dB(A) in a completely silent use situation, and obtain the quietest use experience under standby or light load use.



∆ Two Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm fans, like two big owl eyes.

The graphics card thickness of 87.5mm will occupy the 4.3 Slot PCIe installation position of the chassis. If the M-ATX motherboard is installed directly with the graphics card, only the bottom I/O and other expansion slots will be exposed, and the remaining PCIe Slot expansion slots are basically All of them are unusable; while the ATX host can barely use the bottom PCIe Slot expansion slot.



∆ The exaggerated thickness of 87.5mm has always been a feature of Noctua OC graphics cards, and will be used in the 4.3 Slot installation position.



∆ Thickness is still thicker than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition.



∆ Displayed with M-ATX motherboard.



∆ ATX motherboard can barely expand a PCIe device.

The power supply interface part uses a 12VHPWR 16-Pin slot. If the player has not yet purchased a power supply that natively supports 12VHPWR cables, they can also use the included 3x PCIe 8-Pin to 12VHPWR 16-Pin to connect to the power supply.



∆ 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR Graphics card power supply slot.



∆ The accessories provide 3x PCIe 8-Pin to 12VHPWR 16-Pin power supply cables.

The metal backplane used on the back of the graphics card strengthens the physical strength of the PCB itself. After all, the weight of the Noctua OC graphics card is not a joke. There are large vents at the end of the backplane to allow the cooling air to pass through the fins and heat pipes, and then directly pass through the heat dissipation Modules get better heat dissipation.

There is a dual BIOS switch on the reinforced back panel, which is preset to Performance Mode; and to the right is to turn on the Quiet Mode with a lower fan speed. The performance mode of the graphics card is used for testing during the test process.



∆ ASUS X Noctua printed pattern metal reinforced back plate.



∆ Performance Mode / Quiet Mode dual BIOS switch, the default is performance mode.

The screen output interface provides three DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1a, supporting up to four screens and 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) image output at the same time. The gold finger and the dustproof protective cover of the screen interface are pre-installed at the factory to avoid Scratched or oxidized during use.



∆ Provide gold finger and five screen interface dustproof protective covers.



∆ 3x DP 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1a, 4.3 Slot installation thickness, 304 stainless steel double slot bezel.

Then I disassembled the graphics card and let everyone have a look at the inside. I can only say that it is indeed a product made in cooperation with Noctua. The heat dissipation module is so thick that people think it is a murder weapon… I am afraid it will be a serious injury if you hit it on the head!Use a nickel-plated vapor chamber and a total of eight heat pipes to suppress the NVIDIA AD103-301-A1 core and eight Micron graphics card memory particles



∆ Display card disassembly.



∆ Ultra-thick cooling module.



∆ 3x 6mm + 5x 8mm nickel plated heat pipes.



∆ NVIDIA AD103-301-A1 graphics card core, Micron 16GB graphics card memory.

The faith accessories in the graphics card box include a 3x PCIe 8-Pin to 12VHPWR 16-Pin power supply cable, a graphics card support frame and screwdriver, and a Noctua collection card.



∆ Noctua Display Card Faith Small Objects List.



∆ Graphic card support bracket and screwdriver.

GPU Tweak III graphics card three modes easy to switch

ASUS’s own GPU Tweak III software has built-in graphics card information monitoring and overclocking functions. The software provides three modes of preset/overclocking/mute to quickly switch. Of course, players can also manually adjust parameters directly in the software for overclocking. In addition to the built-in graphics card monitoring function, there is also the ROG version GPU-Z to view the specifications.



∆ GPU Tweak III provides three built-in operation modes, and also provides hardware monitoring function.



∆ Overclocking mode will increase the frequency to 2625 Mhz.



∆ Monitoring function OSD setting.

Display card professional creation and rendering test

A total of eight different softwares were used for professional tests, including OctaneBench 2020.1.5, Indigo Bench, Blender Benchmark, SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1, Superposition 2017, UL Procyon benchmark, Vray5, Geekbench 6, etc. Property testing software, many of which include tests such as rendering, video clip conversion, etc., through the built-in benchmark tests of various professional software for your reference.

The test platform uses AMD Ryzen 9 7900 processor and ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB integrated water cooling, with ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard and T-Force VULCANα DDR5 5600 MT/s 8GBx2 dual-channel memory to test the open The protagonist of the box is the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC graphics card.

Before the test, update the motherboard BIOS to the latest version 0407, and enable EXPO, Resizable Bar, and processor PBO enhancements in the BIOS. In order to better meet the professional multimedia usage scenarios, the graphics card uses the NVIDIA Studio studio driver version in the professional software test. It is 531.16; and the game nature test is to download GeForce Game Ready 531.79 to run the test.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Radiator: ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

Motherboard: ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI (0407)

Memory: T-Force VULCANα DDR5 5600 MT/s 8GBx2

Graphics Card: ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

System drive: Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Game disk: GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W

Graphics Card Driver: NVIDIA Studio 531.16/GeForce Game Ready 531.79

GPU-Z Viewing the specification information of the RTX 4080 graphics card, the number of CUDA cores of the AD103 core of the 4nm process is 9728, the memory specification of the graphics card is 16384MB GDDR6X 256bit, and the default clock frequency of the GPU is 2235 Mhz / Boost 2625 Mhz.



∆ GPU-Z。

OctaneBench 2020.1.5 It is a benchmark test derived based on the OctaneRender GPU rendering engine. Users can use the free OctaneBench to compare the rendering performance of graphics cards. OctaneRender also added ray tracing effects in version 2020.1.1, so NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards can be used in OctaneBench 2020.1 Turn on RTX acceleration, and compare the performance improvement provided by RTX series graphics cards on ray tracing rendering jobs, and get 964.93 points in this project.



∆ OctaneBench 2020.1.5。

Indigo Bench It is a free test software using the Indigo 4 rendering engine. It uses the OpenCL architecture to support NVIDIA, AMD and Intel graphics cards and processors for rendering performance testing. During the test, two samples of bedroom and sports car are provided for rendering. The unit of rendering completion is grade, so the higher the grade, the better, the grade is 25.558/64.169 (M samples/s).



∆ Indigo Bench。

blender benchmark launcher 3.5.0 It is a free benchmark software provided by the 3D graphics software blende. In the benchmark, the user can choose to test the CPU or the GPU. The test process is divided into three scenarios: monster, junkshop, and classroom.



∆ blender benchmark launcher 3.5.0。

SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 Including 3D graphics and rendering software in various professional work fields, the test software uses OpenGL and DirectX API to run 3D graphics performance simulation tests. This time, 3840×2160 4K quality test items include 3ds Max, CATIA, Creo, Energy, Maya , medical, snx, SolidWorks and other software.



∆ SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1。

Superposition 2017 It is a benchmark software based on the UNIGINE 2 engine. The UNIGINE engine is often used in the development of simulators, cross-platform games, VR, and 3D construction software. It supports Graphics APIs such as OpenGL 4, Vulkan, and DirectX 12. You can test Graphics API options in Benchmark Using DirectX and measuring with 8K quality, 8429 points AVG FPS: 63.05 were obtained in the 8K project.



∆ Superposition 2017 Benchmark、DirectX、7680 x 4320 8K。

UL Procyon Two kinds of benchmarks are used for testing, Video Editing Benchmark video editing test and Photo Editing Benchmark picture editing test, both of which use Adobe software for benchmarking.

The Video Editing Benchmark video editing test uses Adobe Premiere Pro in the computer for testing. For editing media workers, Adobe Pro has never had a unified test reference. In this benchmark test, two video files will be imported first, edited and adjusted. After setting the special effects, take the H.264 (Youtube 1080P) / H.265 (4K) output test to get the total score.

Photo Editing Benchmark The first item of the photo editing test will import the digital negative (Digital Negative) into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then test the DNG image cropping, stretching and modification. The second item will use Adobe Photoshop to apply multiple layers Edit the effect and export it to get the image retouching score/batch processing score.



∆ UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark video editing score is 8285.



∆ UL Procyon Photo Editing Benchmark photo editing score of 8415.

V Ray 5 It is an image rendering program V-Ray engine testing software developed by Chaos Group. It uses free Benchmark to check the rendering speed of CPU and GPU on the V-Ray engine. V-Ray GPU CUDA projects can mix CPU and GPU for simultaneous rendering. Of course, it can also be tested separately. The V-Ray GPU RTX project is compatible with NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards for ray tracing rendering testing.



∆ In the V-Ray 5 GPU CUDA project, the graphics card rendering alone scored 3096 points.



∆ The V-Ray GPU RTX project that supports ray tracing graphics cards scored 4115 points.

Geekbench 6 With built-in CPU and GPU benchmark tests, the Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark project can be used to evaluate the professional performance of the graphics card, such as image processing, rendering, machine learning (ML) and other professional scenarios. In the test, the deep learning workload, Background blur, face detection, image editing, level detection, edge detection, Gaussian blur, image synthesis, feature matching, stereo matching, example physics and many other test items to get the total score, GPU API can choose OpenCL or Vulkan carry out testing.



∆ Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark OpenCL scored 248490 points.



∆ Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark Vulkan scored 203362 points.

3DMark Benchmark Test

Next, use the 3DMark software, which is currently the most indicative graphics card in terms of game scores, to conduct a series of tests on graphics cards with different image quality and aspects. The following test graphics cards use the GeForce Game Ready 531.79 version driver to run the score, also open EXPO and Resizable Bar, and turn on the overclocking mode in GPU Tweak III to allow ASUS RTX 4080 Noctua OC to run the test at a higher frequency. .

3DMark Fire Strike Using DirectX11 GPU API consists of two tests, one physics test and another CPU and GPU joint test, test the game performance in 1080p, Extreme 1440p and Ultra 2160p respectively, and get a total score/graphics score of 45753 in 1080P resolution /62436, 2K 1440p quality Fire Strike Extreme Get a total score/graphics score of 30416/32686, requiring higher 4K 2160p quality Fire Strike Ultra Get total score/graphics score 17213/16988.



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike。



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike Extreme。



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike Ultra。

3DMark Time Spy It is also a game-oriented benchmark test for DirectX 12 GPU API. In addition to providing 2K 1440p resolution, there is also a 4k 2160p Time Spy Extreme project for game performance testing. In the test Time Spy The total score/graphics score of the project is 24773/28188;Time Spy Extreme The item is total score/graphics score 13168/14120.



∆ DirectX 12 Time Spy。



∆ DirectX 12 Time Spy Extreme。

Port Royal The test item is DirectX 12 DXR API. DirectX Raytracing real-time ray tracing and DLSS are added to the 2K quality test. It is also the first real-time ray tracing benchmark test for gamers. It scored 17938 points in the Port Royal test summary.



∆ Port Royal。

Speed Way Developed using the latest DirectX 12 Ultimate API, it uses DirectX Raytracing tier 1.1 real-time ray tracing global lighting, ray tracing reflections, Mesh Shader and other new technologies. It is the latest ray tracing game performance benchmark test for players’ reference. It got 7211 in Speed ​​Way point.



∆ Speed Way。

3DMark DLSS The function test can quickly check the frame rate improvement brought by the NVIDIA DLSS function by turning on and off the DLSS setting. Users can choose to use DLSS 3, DLSS 2 or DLSS 1 to run the NVIDIA DLSS function test, but only the latest NVIDIA RTX 40 series The graphics card supports the DLSS 3 project, and provides 1080p, 1440p, 4K, 8K (DLSS 2/DLSS 3 only) four resolution test comparisons.

This benchmark test uses the same test process as Port Royal to run twice to get the results. 1080p, 1440p, and 4K three kinds of image quality can choose Quality and Performance two DLSS modes, while 8K also has Ultra Performance mode. The author is in 2K and 4K The performance mode is used in the image quality; the Ultra Performance mode is used in the 8K image quality, and the frame number (FPS) chart of turning on and off DLSS in different image quality in the three DLSS versions of the display card is provided.



∆ 3DMark DLSS function test: DLSS 1, DLSS 2, DLSS 3_on/off frame rate (FPS) chart.

Three FPS type e-sports game tests

For the FPS e-sports category, three iconic games were selected for actual testing, namely “Overwatch 2_Overwatch 2》、《Rainbow Six: Siege_Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege andApex Legends》。

In the three FPS gaming games, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC graphics card can meet the 4K 144 conditions. APEX is limited to 144 frames by default. If you want to get a higher frame rate limit, you must manually enter the program code to change it. , so the author will test the number of frames collected by APEX according to the preset.



∆ Three FPS-type e-sports game tests: the highest texture effects, 4K 3840×2160 resolution.

Nine AAA masterpiece game test

Focusing on the experience of screen performance and storytelling AAA type game testing, the author chose “Hogwarts Legacy_Hogwarts Legacy》、《The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt_The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt》、《Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077》、《Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion_Watch Dogs: Legion》、《Far Cry 6_Far Cry 6》、《Mars_God of War》、《Red Blood 2_Red Dead Redemption 2》、《Horizon: Waiting for Dawn_Horizon Zero Dawn》、《Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age_Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and other nine 3A masterpieces for game testing.

Considering that the vast majority of players pursue the most beautiful picture performance rather than the highest frame rate performance when playing 3A masterpiece games, the author also set the “highest” texture special effect option built in the game in the AAA type game test. Among the nine games Most of the supported NVIDIA DLSS technology is set to “Quality/Image Quality” to obtain a certain degree of frame rate improvement while maintaining the picture performance as much as possible. The frame rate collection also uses software record average (AVG) and 1% Low FPS.



∆ Nine AAA-type game tests: highest texture effects, 4K 3840×2160 resolution.

Five ray tracing game tests

The NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card is equipped with the third-generation RT Core, which has better ray tracing performance than the previous generation RTX 30 series. Five ray tracing DXR (DirectX Raytracing) games have chosen “Hogwarts Legacy_Hogwarts Legacy》、《The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt_The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt》、《Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077》、《Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion_Watch Dogs: Legion》、《Far Cry 6_Far Cry 6″ for testing, the screen special effects and ray tracing settings also select “Highest” and DLSS 3 quality image quality mode, AMD FSR extremely high quality mode.

In addition to the above five ray tracing games, the author also added the “Enemies“Demo test file, “Enemies” is a new generation technology demonstration demo developed by the 3D game engine Unity, “Enemies” beta version supports real-time ray tracing and NIVDIA DLSS 3 and operates at 4K resolution, by turning on and off DLSS 3 added in In the 2160p test project, players can refer to the number of frames rendered by the Unity engine when DLSS 3 is turned on at 4K quality.



∆ Six ray tracing test items at 4K resolution.

Display card temperature and power consumption test

The display card is built on a bare test platform in a 25°C room to test the temperature and power consumption of the display card. The author uses “Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077″, Time Spy, Furmark for actual measurement, and data collection using HWiFO64 to collect and record the highest temperature GPU temperature (GPU temperature), graphics memory junction temperature (GPU Memory Junction Temperature), GPU Power using software monitoring will have 1 The deviation of ~3% is on the data for reference only. .



∆ Display card temperature and power consumption test chart.

Summarize

This time, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC overclocking special edition graphics card jointly created by the two companies again, in terms of appearance design, there is not much difference from the last cooperation product RTX 3080/3070 Noctua OC, only in the color There are some tweaks and differences.

No light, quietness, low temperature, coffee color, etc. have always been the characteristics of Noctua fans, and it is also the reason why Noctua fans admire Noctua products so much. Installing two NF-A12x25 PWM fans into the cooling module really keeps this card. The original Noctua owl belief, but is it necessary to match the RTX 4080 core in the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture? In fact, the RTX 4080 with a power consumption of about 300W is quite beautiful even in the original version, and the temperature suppression is quite beautiful. It is not “must” to use two 12cm fans and an upgraded cooling module.

In terms of game performance, the ASUS RTX 4080 Noctua OC can easily meet the needs of 4K 100 fps 3A games, and can achieve an average of 100 frames in six ray tracing projects. The temperature of the graphics card rarely exceeds 65°C during the game. However, while bringing strong cooling performance, it also brings about a huge size problem. The huge cooling module of the ASUS RTX 4080 Noctua OC graphics card itself may not be so friendly to the chassis and motherboard expansion slots in installation.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Overclocking Special Edition is currently on shelves in original price houses and other Taiwan sales channels. The price of NT$49,990 is the same as ROG STRIX. If you have a soft spot for Noctua brand products and want to assemble one Owl-themed PC, the new RTX 4080 Owl Special Edition is worth a look!