OWO Haptic Vest Reveals New Assassin’s Creed Mirage Design and Future Bundles

Peripherals Shipped and New Skin Design Revealed for OWO Game’s Haptic Vest

In exciting news for gamers, OWO Game’s highly anticipated haptic vest is finally reaching consumers, with peripherals being shipped out. Alongside this release, the company has also unveiled a new skin design that will accompany the vest.

Gameactors, a prominent gaming news outlet, has been tracking the development of OWO Game’s haptic vest since its early prototype days. The vest has garnered attention for its innovative technology that combines gaming, gear, and entertainment. The final product was recently showcased at Gamescom, where attendees had the opportunity to test it out.

The new skin design revealed for the haptic vest is inspired by the popular video game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The vest sports a sleek gold and white design that perfectly captures the essence of the game. During an interview with Sheyna Garicano, the head of communications at OWO Game, she explained how the vest enhances the gaming experience across various platforms.

Garicano highlighted the vest’s compatibility with all platforms, including virtual reality (VR). She emphasized its immersive capabilities, stating, “You’re going to be able to feel the impact, you’re going to be able to feel the fight or parkour basically everything, every action in the game is going to include the feel.” This means that gamers can expect an even more engaging and realistic experience while playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

In addition to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage bundle, OWO Game has hinted at upcoming game bundles and designs. While details remain under wraps, the company’s recent partnership with Ubisoft suggests that more exciting collaborations could be on the horizon.

Furthermore, OWO Game has made significant improvements to the haptic vest’s design. The final skin design, referred to as the Founder’s Edition, is a result of extensive redesigning. Garicano mentioned that a black design will be released soon, alongside other potential designs in the future.

One notable update is the reduced size and enhanced portability of the device. Garicano explained that OWO Game has worked on reducing the vest’s battery and communication components. The latest version is now a compact and easy-to-handle device that can conveniently fit in a pocket.

OWO Game’s haptic vest has already gained recognition for its excellence, winning the CES Innovation Award earlier this year. The vest’s standalone sleeve, the OWO app with calibration options, and the Overwolf OWO Connect app for game-specific mods were also highlighted in the video interview.

Gamers eager to get their hands on the haptic vest can now order OWO skins in sizes ranging from 2XS to 4XL through the official website.

As OWO Game continues to enhance the gaming experience through its haptic vest, it’s clear that the company is dedicated to delivering immersive gameplay and pushing the boundaries of technology. With more game bundles and design options on the horizon, gamers have a lot to look forward to in the world of OWO Game’s haptic vest.

