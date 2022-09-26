Fans will have to wait longer than expected to get their hands on the sequel, Buffalo II: The Lost Signal, Night School Studios, the developer of the Buffalo series, has announced.

That’s because the delayed announcement has arrived, and it says the game will now launch in 2023, and the team wants to make “something special.”

“For the sake of our amazing community, we deserve to make Cowbound II: The Lost Signal the best game possible,”the statement read.“Seeing your fan art, reading your inspiring reviews, and connecting with you fueled our ambition to make this game our best yet. To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localization , we move the release window to 2023.

The statement continued:“Thank you for your patience, support and understanding. We can’t wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!

When it debuts, Cowbound II: The Lost Signal will be coming to PC, including the PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as the Nintendo Switch.