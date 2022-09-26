Home Technology Oxenfree II has been delayed until 2023 – Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Technology

Oxenfree II has been delayed until 2023 – Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

by admin
Oxenfree II has been delayed until 2023 – Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Fans will have to wait longer than expected to get their hands on the sequel, Buffalo II: The Lost Signal, Night School Studios, the developer of the Buffalo series, has announced.

That’s because the delayed announcement has arrived, and it says the game will now launch in 2023, and the team wants to make “something special.”

“For the sake of our amazing community, we deserve to make Cowbound II: The Lost Signal the best game possible,”the statement read.“Seeing your fan art, reading your inspiring reviews, and connecting with you fueled our ambition to make this game our best yet. To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localization , we move the release window to 2023.

The statement continued:“Thank you for your patience, support and understanding. We can’t wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!

When it debuts, Cowbound II: The Lost Signal will be coming to PC, including the PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

See also  The action game led by well-known artist Kim Hyung-tae, codenamed Project Eve, will be officially named "Star Blade"- mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

You may also like

New AM5 interface, Zen 4 micro-architecture AMD Ryzen...

Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive controller...

The main proposals of Fratelli d’Italia on digital...

Contempt is 6-8 hours, “not a first person...

The key points of the Fratelli d’Italia program...

Contempt is 6-8 hours, “not a first person...

CNH Industrial: solutions for a more tech and...

Quito and Frostfire are two different handcrafted standalone...

The 10 Overwatch League MVP Finalists Will Be...

The 10 Overwatch League MVP Finalists Will Be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy