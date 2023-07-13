Oxygen Esports Unveils Exciting Rebrand: Embracing Nature’s Duality

Esports Organization ‘Oxygen Esports’ Unveils Striking Rebranding Effort

In a surprising move, Oxygen Esports has recently unveiled its revamped visual identity, marking a new chapter for the organization. The rebranding initiative introduces a fresh logo and a captivating visual style, breathing new life into the team.

With the emergence of new franchises such as Boston Breach and Boston Uprising, Oxygen Esports aims to symbolize its impressive growth through the rebrand. The organization strives to establish a clear connection between its new ventures and its core identity as represented by the name ‘Oxygen.’

Murph Vandervelde, the co-founder and president of Oxygen Esports, shed light on the inspiration behind the design. Vandervelde explained that the hurricane motif embodies the organization’s namesake, oxygen, while also retaining the iconic “O” element. The addition of the letter “X” further strengthens the coherence between the Boston Breach branding and the Oxygen Esports logo, signifying it as the eye of the storm.

However, there is more to the logo than meets the eye. Vandervelde emphasized the intention of embracing the duality of nature through the design. On one hand, nature is depicted as calming, restorative, and nourishing, which reflects Oxygen Esports’ commitment to foster an engaging fan community and develop the next generation of esports stars through their esports programming and academy. On the other hand, nature can be destructive and powerful, symbolizing the organization’s unwavering dedication to competitive excellence.

The rebrand has sparked a wave of discussion among the esports community, enticing fans and industry professionals alike to share their opinions. The intriguing combination of elements in the new Oxygen Esports visual identity has initiated conversations around the organization’s vision and approach.

As Oxygen Esports embarks on this new visual journey, it remains to be seen how this rebrand will impact the organization’s future endeavors and resonate with fans worldwide.

