P vs NP and the number 42 problem: what is it about?

P vs NP – Hilbert’s problem X, included in the famous list of 23 unsolved mathematical problems presented at the 13th International Congress of Mathematics in August 1900 in Paris, concerns the search for an algorithm that can determine, in a finite number of steps, whether a Diophantine equation with n unknowns has solutions in rational integers. In other words:

xn + yn + zn + tn + … = k with n ≠ 2 – x, y, z, t, … rational integers and k = rational integer

A $7 million contest

It is easier to check if the black ball is present in the set of spheres or it takes more attempts to place it in ascending order of color (photocolorimetric spectrum).

Since the times of Pythagoras, the problem of establishing whether for n ≠ 2 there exist solutions in the field of Integer Rationals has fascinated and involved hundreds of scholars. From Euler to Dirichelet, Legendre, Lamé up to Pierre de Fermat, they have tried without success. Today the problem is often referred to as Fermat’s Last Theorem. This problem was posed in the following specific form:

x3 + y3 + z3 = k con k = intero 0 < k < 100 (0.1)

by the University of Cambridge in 1954, together with the Clay Mathematics Institure, which entered him in a competition endowed with 7 million dollars, for the solution of 7 unsolved mathematical problems.

P vs NP

The problem of the solution of Diophantine equations in the specific form (0.1) was solved for different values ​​of k (33 last solution found) except for the number 42, whose solution was identified only in 2019 by Andrew Booker and published in Research in Number Theory . The values ​​of x, y, z are:

x = – 80.538.738.812.075.974; y = 80.435.758.145.817.515 e z = 12.602.123.297.335.631;

and they required the parallel use of a few miles of computers. In fact, just imagine calculating the cube of x = – 80,538,738,812,075,974, obtaining a monstrous number of at least 38 digits (or more), the same goes for y and z.

This, moreover, in the hypothesis of having already found the values ​​of x, y, and z and wanting to verify if this solution is exact. On the contrary, fixed the result (the number 42) finding the values ​​of x, y, z that satisfy the equation x3 + y3 + z3 = 42 required 67 years and the parallel computation of PC miles.

The problem of verifying the solution of an algorithm is a problem of complexity P, that is, a problem that a deterministic Turing Machine can solve in polynomial time with respect to the number of data available; while a problem whose solution can be calculated in polynomial time with a non-deterministic Turing machine is of complexity NP. Briefly, P foresees the verification of the solutions (not their calculation), while NP considers the identification of the solutions; the problem then becomes:

Is it more expensive to verify the solution to a problem or to find the solution?

Where by “onerous” we mean computationally.

P vs NP and the number 42 problem

An absolutely intuitive example to the point of being considered trivial is the problem from Number 42 reduced to elementary terms and analyzed for number 36:

x3 + y3 + z3 = k

Therefore, the solution for k = 36 is sought. The “brute force” method is used, i.e. the verification by trial and error:

x y z

1 1 1 = 1 + 1 + 1 = 3 < 36 se risultato < 36 z’ = z + 1;

1 1 2 = 1 + 1 + 8 = 10 < 36 se risultato < 36 z” = z’ + 1;

1 1 3 = 1 +1+27= 29 < 36 se risultato < 36 z”’ = z” + 1;

1 1 4 = 1 + 1 + 64 = 66 > 36 if result > 36 go back to step II and set y’ = y + 1;

1 2 2 = 1 + 8 + 8 = 17 < 36 se risultato < 36 z = z”’;

1 2 3 = 1 + 8 + 27 = 36 = 36.

In the specific example, the search for the solution NP involves 18 cubic elevations and a sum (54 elementary operations), while the verification P for x = 1; y = 2, z = 3 involves 3 cubic elevations and a sum (10 elementary operations). So we can say that:

P < NP

Crytography and P vs NP

The P and NP problem is of enormous importance in digital cryptography which, basically, is based on factoring the digitized element to be factored (key, password, etc.). Hence the problem of information security of data.

A type P problem

Not having the correct number (PIN), 1-633,000 attempts are required (NP complexity), while given the PIN, there are 36 positions in which to enter the data.

Given a factorization, i.e. a sequence of prime factors each with its exponent, it is easy to find the starting number: just multiply all the factors together. On the other hand (NP-type problem) finding all factors of very large numbers is a complex undertaking: currently there is no efficient algorithm to solve it.

RSA – 768 is a digital number which expressed in the decimal system looks like:

1230186684530117755130494958384962720772853569595334792197322452151726400507263657518745202199786469389956474942774063845925192557326303453731548268507917026122142913461670429214311602221240479274737794080665351419597459856902143413

Its factorization took 2 years and hundreds of computers in parallel! Computer security becomes in fact a matter of time (and of calculation speed). Even in trivial mechanical applications (4-digit digital padlock) it can be difficult to separate P from NP.

Professional with a solid academic background, having obtained the title of Engineer at the Politecnico di Milano. During his career, he held the position of assistant in the Energy Department of the same university and had significant experiences as CIO in various PMI of US and SW multinationals and as PMI President and PMI majority shareholder of BPM. In addition to his activity in the corporate sector, he is a passionate science popularizer and has published numerous technical and scientific-popular articles in the Matheseis Periodical of Mathematics. His ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and accessible way, combined with his practical experience in the field of engineering and business management, allows him to provide a unique contribution to the field of science dissemination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

