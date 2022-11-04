Home Technology “PAC-MAN 99” has exceeded 9 million downloads and released special DLC to celebrate the success! | udn game corner
Technology

“PAC-MAN 99” has exceeded 9 million downloads and released special DLC to celebrate the success! | udn game corner

by admin
“PAC-MAN 99” has exceeded 9 million downloads and released special DLC to celebrate the success! | udn game corner

Photo / BANDAI NAMCO

There are many battle royale games released on the Nintendo Switch console, among which “PAC-MAN The performance of 99″ has steadily increased since its launch last year. BANDAI NAMCO, the producer and publisher of the game, recently announced through the game’s official Twitter that the cumulative downloads of this game have exceeded 9 million times, a remarkable achievement!

BANDAI NAMCO said that in order to celebrate the good results, it will release DLC with special price from November 2nd to 20th; players who purchase will be able to unlock many contents of the deluxe version of the game, such as offline play mode and nostalgic classic background theme, etc. Interested Players can connect to the NSO reference.

PAC-MAN 99 is a free-to-download puzzle game limited to Nintendo Switch Online members, launching in April 2021. This work subtly changes Bandai Namco’s well-known IP “PAC-MAN”, and has won praise from all walks of life with the special gameplay of 99 multiplayer melee! Players have to operate the familiar “PAC-MAN” to attack other players and become the last person to survive. The gameplay is simple and exciting.

See also  Palmer: "The future is seen from the past"

You may also like

The Musk Method for Squeezing Employees

New features not mentioned in the conference!Foreign media...

The Musk Method for Squeezing Employees

Frog utensils show Sherlock Holmes challenging Cthulhu in...

Gmail now allows parcel tracking: how to use...

Gmail now allows parcel tracking: how to use...

Respawn Details ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Format...

“God of War: Ragnarok” has no secrets

Overwatch League Coach and Rookie of the Year...

“God of War: Ragnarok” has no secrets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy