Photo / BANDAI NAMCO

There are many battle royale games released on the Nintendo Switch console, among which “PAC-MAN The performance of 99″ has steadily increased since its launch last year. BANDAI NAMCO, the producer and publisher of the game, recently announced through the game’s official Twitter that the cumulative downloads of this game have exceeded 9 million times, a remarkable achievement!

BANDAI NAMCO said that in order to celebrate the good results, it will release DLC with special price from November 2nd to 20th; players who purchase will be able to unlock many contents of the deluxe version of the game, such as offline play mode and nostalgic classic background theme, etc. Interested Players can connect to the NSO reference.

PAC-MAN 99 is a free-to-download puzzle game limited to Nintendo Switch Online members, launching in April 2021. This work subtly changes Bandai Namco’s well-known IP “PAC-MAN”, and has won praise from all walks of life with the special gameplay of 99 multiplayer melee! Players have to operate the familiar “PAC-MAN” to attack other players and become the last person to survive. The gameplay is simple and exciting.