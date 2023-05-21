Home » Pac-Man 99 is out this year
Pac-Man 99 is out this year

Free-to-play Pac-Man battle royale game Pac-Man 99 will be retired and mostly closed later this year, Nintendo has announced. The game will lose its online service support and will not be available for download, but those who have already installed the game on their Nintendo Switch will be able to continue to experience the offline play mode for the foreseeable future.

As noted on the game’s product page on the Nintendo Store, we’re told that on August 8th, the game’s paid custom themes will stop, and then on September 8th, the Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack and Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock will also be available. discontinued. This will be followed by a massive shutdown of the main game’s online service on October 8th, and distribution of the title and its free themes.

If you purchased any content in-game, it will still be accessible in offline mode after these interruptions.

Long story short, if you’ve been wanting to play this game, make sure you do so before parts start to go out on August 8th.

