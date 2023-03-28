With over twenty years of experience in key account management, business development and global channel management, Manuela Roth enter Paessler as new Global Channel e Key Account Manager. Roth assumes channel growth responsibility for Paessler PRTG, the software designed to monitor complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures, along with future Industrial IoT solutions (IIoT) that will be launched on the market in the coming months.

This year Paessler, historic Nuremberg company that has been offering since 1997 monitoring solutions for companies in all sectors and of all sizes, will focus heavily on the channel and on close cooperation with strategic partners. Indeed, in order for customers to always achieve the best monitoring results, Paessler is working on several specific product extensions that will be deployed later this year, including one regarding OPC Unified Architecture aimed at enabling a consistent and functional monitoring between the worlds of OT and IT.

Roth will help Paessler expand the channel

Throughout her career, Manuela Roth has held international management roles for several global organizations, such as RS Group, Bechtle and Insight, and has extensive experience managing large international partners.

In Paessler, he will deal with drive sales and strengthen strategic partner relationships of Paessler channel and cross-regional accounts. His expertise and experience will be instrumental in helping the company to reach new heights and expand the channel and the international activities of large accounts.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company’s channel business – he comments Manuela Roth, Global Channel and Key Account Manager at Paessler – Our partners are global players as is our customer base and Paessler is a large software company that over the years has built a worldwide distribution network. I am ready to work with this team to achieve new goals and further contribute to the success of the company”.

Paessler continues to grow: new hires for cutting-edge IIoT solutions

In 2023 Paessler intends expand its staff, countering the current downsizing trend that characterizes the global technology sector. An initiative in line with the company’s long-term growth plans, which will help Paessler continue to provide the best IT, OT and IoT monitoring solutions to their customers.

“Manuela’s knowledge and holistic view of channel activities will be invaluable to our company and our customers,” notes Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler – At Paessler, we are constantly striving to refine our portfolio of solutions while at the same time supporting our channel partners with dedicated programs to best serve the market. Furthermore, we work together with all our partners in a spirit of mutual trust and we will continue to do so”.