Paessler PRTG at risk: Security warning of several IT vulnerabilities

A security warning issued for Paessler PRTG has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Paessler PRTG on July 26th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Paessler PRTG are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PRTG Security Advisory (Stand: 25.07.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for Paessler PRTG reported – risk: low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 4,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.3.

Paessler PRTG Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

PRTG Network Monitor is a network monitoring tool from Paessler AG.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Paessler PRTG to manipulate files or perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28148, CVE-2023-22632 und CVE-2023-22631 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Paessler PRTG < 23.3.86.1520 (cpe:/a:paessler_ag:prtg)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PRTG Security Advisory vom 2023-07-25 (26.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Paessler PRTG. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/26/2023 – Initial version

08/04/2023 – Message revised

