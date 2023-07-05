Paid blue check on Facebook and Instagram: how much does Meta Verified cost (and what is it needed).

After Twitter, also Facebook. And Instagram too. As widely anticipated, Zuckerberg has decided to follow in Musk’s footsteps and create the Meta Verified program, which provides (in a nutshell) the granting of the blue check only to paying users.

The novelty, announced a few days ago by Zuck via Facebook, is also destined for Italy, where “it will be available to everyone in the next few days”, and can be purchased directly on Instagram and Facebook: it costs 13.99 euros per month if you buy onlineor 16.99 if you buy through the apps for iOS and Android (it costs more because part of the amount goes to Apple and Google).

What happens to those who are already verified?

From Meta they explained to us that “there will be no changes for already verified accounts”, because “they will keep their badge verified for free” and that “the verification badge confirms the authenticity of the profile and establishes that the account has been verified with a photo ID”.

As for what you get for the monthly subscription, the company talks about “major identity theft protection through proactive account monitoring” for the purpose of “preventing identity theft of people with growing online audiences” of sorts dedicated call centre“with the possibility to interact with a person and receive support for the most common problems related to the account” (but only in English, at least initially) and also with “exclusive features to express yourself”, such as unpublished stickers for Stories are Instagram.

The procedure for activate Meta Verified it’s simple: from logged in to Facebook and Instagram, go to the dedicated websiteclick on the one of the two social networks for which you want to be verified, choose the payment method and then upload a photo of an identity document and possibly a video in which you film yourself.

