Paid social networks, balanced between business and privacy

Listen to the audio version of the article

It now seems official: the era of free internet is drawing to a close. After newspapers, it is now time for social networks, given the latest rumors about Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Elon Musk’s X. When between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s, newspapers began to go online, there were no paywalls, the information was free and accessible without having to go to newsstands. A real revolution. A few years later, first blogs and then the first social networks began to emerge: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, MySpace.

Some survived (Meta), others died (MySpace), others changed names (Twitter), others were sold to large giants (Instagram and LinkedIn). Speaking of blogs, perhaps the most famous in the world, more than The Blonde Salad by Chiara Ferragni, was that of a certain Arianna Huffington, the Huffington Post, a truly global newspaper for years, then sold to another publisher.

The GDPR and the Digital Services Act are in play

What these stories and their destinies have in common is that the enthusiasm for this “liberation” of information had to deal with reality: online advertising was not enough to support the costs. The newspapers suffered the first blow , and then the big tech giants, the well-known social networks, who were better at profiling and therefore also better at advertising revenue, ended up in the dock. And for years it was like this until the more stringent rules introduced by the GDPR (with an indirect effect on the e-privacy directive) required readers and users to be asked if they wanted to be tracked, instead of doing it automatically as it was always done.

The Digital Services Act, which came into force for Big Tech at the end of August, has continued in this direction, imposing new limits on profiling and the use of dark patterns. In order not to die, some newspapers in the last year have taken a risky path, putting the reader before a choice: those who want to continue reading an article for free must agree to be tracked, otherwise they either subscribe or pay the small contribution that newspapers would receive from personalized banners.

The paid turning point of social media

The Guarantor has not yet expressed his opinion on this point but it seems that the matter could be accepted if addressed with due transparency and if the donation requested is proportionate, so that the choice to be traced is not obligatory. It is one thing to ask for one or two euros a month so as not to be tracked and to read an article not for subscribers, and another to ask for 10. If there is anyone who is looking at this possibility with interest, it is, again, social media network. It was news a few days ago, reported by the New York Times, that Meta was thinking of offering a paid version of Facebook and Instagram without advertising in Europe, in addition to the classic version we have used so far. In this way, those who did not want to be profiled would have an alternative without negative effects on the tech giant’s accounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

