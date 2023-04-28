Palantir advertises AI platform for warfare

Warfare using artificial intelligence (AI): The US company Palantir, which provides data analysis software, is already in use in Ukraine and is helping to monitor troop movements of the Russian attackers there. An Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) should now also help to make military decisions. It uses machine learning and combines this with a language model so that the conversation can take place in natural language. The software is available as a defense tool, but it can also be used for other purposes by companies.

For example, AIP evaluates data from satellite images and videos from surveillance cameras as well as information from news reports. Of course, the software can do this much faster than a human being. AIP also recognizes patterns that indicate certain activities and can therefore make predictions. Terrain, paths, obstacles are also part of the processed information. So far, the reason has been known for a long time and is also used in general. Algorithm and data-supported decision-making aids are of course already in use in the military.

Use natural language software

What is new is how Palantir shows in a video that AIP can be operated in the style of a digital assistant. You can ask the platform for help in natural language, similar to the chatbot ChatGPT. In addition, strategically used software is becoming smarter and more comprehensive.

For example, the AI ​​sends out a drone to take videos of activities in the area. This connects them to the rest of the information, including their own situation and lineup. A military worker can then ask what the AI ​​now recommends doing. She suggests several options in Palantir’s promo video. Ultimately, a human must decide what is actually done. If desired, this decision can be automatically passed down the chain of command. AIP can be integrated into existing software.

Palantir software used by security agencies

In order to use AIP, one must contact Palantir. What the software costs and who gets access at all is unclear. According to the website, your own data remain your own. CEO Alex Karp said in February that Palantir software is already being used in the Ukraine – for example to support targeting. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also confirmed that they are following the developments of the war in real time and then deciding what the next steps would be.

Palantir’s software is not without controversy. The federal state of Hesse, for example, also uses a version of the anti-terrorist software Gotham that has been adapted for Germany. She is supposed to help in the search for terrorists and in the case of child kidnappings. Palantir was founded by PayPal founder Peter Thiel, among others.



