Home » Palantir advertises AI platform for warfare
Technology

Palantir advertises AI platform for warfare

by admin
Palantir advertises AI platform for warfare

Warfare using artificial intelligence (AI): The US company Palantir, which provides data analysis software, is already in use in Ukraine and is helping to monitor troop movements of the Russian attackers there. An Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) should now also help to make military decisions. It uses machine learning and combines this with a language model so that the conversation can take place in natural language. The software is available as a defense tool, but it can also be used for other purposes by companies.

news-internet” width=”300″/>

For example, AIP evaluates data from satellite images and videos from surveillance cameras as well as information from news reports. Of course, the software can do this much faster than a human being. AIP also recognizes patterns that indicate certain activities and can therefore make predictions. Terrain, paths, obstacles are also part of the processed information. So far, the reason has been known for a long time and is also used in general. Algorithm and data-supported decision-making aids are of course already in use in the military.

Use natural language software

What is new is how Palantir shows in a video that AIP can be operated in the style of a digital assistant. You can ask the platform for help in natural language, similar to the chatbot ChatGPT. In addition, strategically used software is becoming smarter and more comprehensive.

news-internet” width=”610″/>

See also  Android icons in the status bar and their meaning

For example, the AI ​​sends out a drone to take videos of activities in the area. This connects them to the rest of the information, including their own situation and lineup. A military worker can then ask what the AI ​​now recommends doing. She suggests several options in Palantir’s promo video. Ultimately, a human must decide what is actually done. If desired, this decision can be automatically passed down the chain of command. AIP can be integrated into existing software.

Palantir software used by security agencies

In order to use AIP, one must contact Palantir. What the software costs and who gets access at all is unclear. According to the website, your own data remain your own. CEO Alex Karp said in February that Palantir software is already being used in the Ukraine – for example to support targeting. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also confirmed that they are following the developments of the war in real time and then deciding what the next steps would be.

news-internet” width=”300″/>

Palantir’s software is not without controversy. The federal state of Hesse, for example, also uses a version of the anti-terrorist software Gotham that has been adapted for Germany. She is supposed to help in the search for terrorists and in the case of child kidnappings. Palantir was founded by PayPal founder Peter Thiel, among others.


(emw)

To home page

You may also like

Secret Netflix codes – the hidden movie categories

Movie mode to play style and save time...

“The Centennial Case of Spring” is officially released...

ASUS returns to Computex 2023 with cutting-edge technologies...

Razer Blade 15 with US$1,000 off, RTX 3070...

Acceleration for Change 2023, the program of Huawei...

Browsing web pages, PDF file summary good partner...

The review of the Instax Mini 12: winning...

Codenamed “Shimada Peak”, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 8000 may...

Asustor AS6004U, removable backup management and expansion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy