Panasonic MZ2500 OLED 4K TV: Breaking the Boundaries of TV Brightness TV News – Post76Play

Panasonic officially released 2023 TVs in Japan a few days ago. Although the Japanese models are always slightly different from the international versions, the flagship TVs generally use the same screen technology, so you can know what surprises Panasonic will bring to you this year from the Japanese models. ! The most eye-catching thing about this release is the OLED TV flagship MZ2500, which bluntly uses LG’s MLA-OLED 4K panel. According to LG’s previous explanation, the microlens array in front of the panel can greatly improve the efficiency of the OLED panel, and the brightness can be reduced at the same power consumption. Breakthrough! Behind the panel, in addition to the integrated heat dissipation backplane that Panasonic has always used, this time an additional layer of heat dissipation pad is added to allow the heat to be quickly dissipated, and the panel can emit higher brightness. Although the brightness value is not listed, Panasonic claims The brightness of the new machine is twice that of last year’s quasi-flagship LZ1800. As for LED TVs, this year Panasonic will compete with major brands with the innovative MX950 series, offering 75”, 65” and 55” options. The MX950 is Panasonic’s first TV using mini LED and quantum dot technology. The backlight system has been replaced by white LEDs. The combination of blue mini LED and quantum dot film, in addition to more detailed light control to achieve higher picture contrast, can also improve the vividness of colors. In addition to the basic HDR specifications, MX950 also supports Dolby Vision Game, supporting up to 4K/ 60p video, in addition, there are two game-specific sound modes, the RPG mode focuses more on dialogue and background music, while the FPS mode emphasizes footsteps.

