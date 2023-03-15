Panasonic introduces the new MZ2000, its flagship OLED TV for 2023, which will be available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes. Passed through the hands of the best colorists in Hollywood, Panasonic OLED TVs offer excellent color accuracy and have always been the best choice for watching movies and TV series, as well as for gaming. Panasonic’s latest flagship model has been equipped with a new panel, an extraordinary heat management system and a series of proprietary technologies to enhance image processing, gaming and audio.

The MZ2000 features Panasonic’s new customized structure, “Master OLED Ultimate”, which uses a new state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array1, coupled with a new multi-layer heat management system developed by Panasonic engineers. The gain in terms of brightness is amazing, with a maximum increase of 150% and average values ​​significantly higher than those of the previous models. In combination with Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI processor, the Master OLED Ultimate ensures lifelike rendering of all details and phenomenal color accuracy.

Like previous models, the MZ2000 TV also supports a wide range of HDR content, such as Dolby Vision IQTM 2, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG Photo, the still image format that allows you to reproduce photos in HDR quality.

Another important function for the variety of content reproduced, ranging from HD images and beyond, is the 4K Remaster Streaming algorithm which identifies the resolution and analyzes the textures by area, to offer even clearer and more detailed images thanks to the processing advanced adaptive, with surprising results in terms of sharpness and natural effects.

To fully immerse themselves in this ever-growing world of entertainment, gamers especially preferred monitors that could best express the potential of the latest consoles and PCs with advanced image rendering technologies and super-fast loading times.

All this is now possible even with the new MZ2000 OLED TV, the ideal choice for gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 compatibility, full 4K resolution, a refresh rate up to 120Hz, ultra-low latency and input lag, plus VRR and AMD Freesync Premium technologies.

The MZ2000 TV also supports NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology. When connected to a system with NVIDIA RTX graphics, this technology automatically optimizes input lag and VRR settings, giving you lag-free gaming sessions on an NVIDIA-approved and recognized TV.

To ensure the best possible rendering of video games, the new True Game mode transfers all the accurate color characteristics available for cinema to the gaming world, while the HDR Tone Mapping function provides the source-oriented color expression of the gaming device . Additionally, True Game mode is calibratable and displays the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays’ Calman color calibration software, the de facto standard in the world of content creation, distribution and playback. This means that True Game mode is able to reproduce video games according to the exact intentions of the creators. At the same time, Dolby Vision reproduces the images of any video game with maximum realism.

The new MZ2000 features an enhanced Bass Booster algorithm which, when selected from the menu, delivers deep bass with immediate response, allowing viewers to enjoy truly dynamic audio through the all-in-one 360° Soundscape system of Panasonic TVs. Developed by Technics, the multiple system of up-firing, side-firing and front-firing speakers transmits sounds in all directions to produce a three-dimensional soundstage with Dolby Atmos content that makes movies and games extremely realistic.

Placed throughout the TV, the front speaker system allows for a wider and more precise soundstage, as well as adjusting the volume of the audio in different parts of the room.

The MZ2000 TV features three Sound Focus modes: Pinpoint Mode, to direct the sound to a specific point; Area Mode, to move the sound to a group of people in a specific area of ​​the room; Spot Mode, to increase the volume in one spot and still allow other people present to hear the audio as well. Directional sound opens the door to an immensity of advantages: for example, those with small children who sleep in an adjacent room can move the sound away from the neighboring wall, to allow the children to sleep peacefully without giving up great quality audio . Another practical application is the ability to turn up the volume for a specific hearing-impaired viewer.

The MZ2000 TV runs on the latest version of Panasonic’s My Home Screen 8.0 operating system, which supports leading video streaming services and has been enhanced with Bass Booster, myScenery and accessibility features.