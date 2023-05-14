Panasonic Toughbook 40 is unrivaled in emergencies

The Toughbook 40 rugged notebook rises to the next level. In fact, Panasonic announces that it can now be equipped with Viasat’s Eclypt Core encrypted internal solid-state unit. This makes it an unrivaled device in terms of functionality for military services, border control and emergency. Featuring a solid state self-encrypting hard drive it is certified for use in the UK. So as to protect Top Secret information and all underlying security layers. As well as certified for use by NATO and other European countries.

Jon Tucker, General Manager Engineering, Product & Mobility Solutions di Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division

This represents another step in extending our partnership with Viasat to offer the highest level of security units across the Toughbook range. With current geopolitical tensions across Europe and beyond, the demand for this type of device – flexible, highly secure, robust and modular – is growing every day.

Designed for 360° defense

The Toughbook 40 rugged 14-inch notebook is designed for defense, including operational use on foot and in vehicles. As well as for diagnostics and maintenance of the vehicles themselves and for training. For police and border control, it’s ideal for operational duty, such as routing, license plate checking or suspect identification. The modular design of the device allows field workers to modify it quickly and easily to meet any need, equipping 7 expansion areas.

Suitable for extreme conditions, Toughbook 40 goes up a notch

The powerful new model is built to be used in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communication capabilities to support operations mission critical. Windows 11 Secured-core PC is equipped with Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor (Intel Core i7 vPro processor optional). Then 16GB of RAM (up to 64GB optional) and 512GB OPAL NVMe SSD with quick release as standard (up to 2TB optional). Certified for use with NATO approved Viasat quick release secure units. As well as MIL connectors and docking stations. It also features a one-touch Concealed Mode feature, to instantly block out light and electronic transmissions during operation.

