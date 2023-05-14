Panasonic Toughbook 40 is unrivaled in emergencies

The Toughbook 40 rugged notebook rises to the next level. In fact, Panasonic announces that it can now be equipped with Viasat’s Eclypt Core encrypted internal solid-state unit. This makes it an unrivaled device in terms of functionality for military services, border control and emergency. Featuring a solid state self-encrypting hard drive it is certified for use in the UK. So as to protect Top Secret information and all underlying security layers. As well as certified for use by NATO and other European countries.
Toughbook 40 level rooms
Jon Tucker, General Manager Engineering, Product & Mobility Solutions di Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division
This represents another step in extending our partnership with Viasat to offer the highest level of security units across the Toughbook range. With current geopolitical tensions across Europe and beyond, the demand for this type of device – flexible, highly secure, robust and modular – is growing every day.
Designed for 360° defense
The Toughbook 40 rugged 14-inch notebook is designed for defense, including operational use on foot and in vehicles. As well as for diagnostics and maintenance of the vehicles themselves and for training. For police and border control, it’s ideal for operational duty, such as routing, license plate checking or suspect identification. The modular design of the device allows field workers to modify it quickly and easily to meet any need, equipping 7 expansion areas.
Suitable for extreme conditions, Toughbook 40 goes up a notch
The powerful new model is built to be used in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communication capabilities to support operations mission critical. Windows 11 Secured-core PC is equipped with Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor (Intel Core i7 vPro processor optional). Then 16GB of RAM (up to 64GB optional) and 512GB OPAL NVMe SSD with quick release as standard (up to 2TB optional). Certified for use with NATO approved Viasat quick release secure units. As well as MIL connectors and docking stations. It also features a one-touch Concealed Mode feature, to instantly block out light and electronic transmissions during operation.
Tecnologia Eclypt secure data-at-rest
Hisham Awad, Managing Director at Viasat UK
We are excited to expand our partnership with Panasonic and integrate Viasat encryption into the Toughbook 40. This is to offer defense users next generation rugged and highly secure devices. Viasat’s Eclypt secure data-at-rest technology combines sophisticated authentication, full-disk encryption and data archiving in tamper-proof internal or portable hardware. In the event of device theft, loss or attack, the solid state drive helps ensure that your data is safe and secure once it is powered off. We are excited to continue delivering advanced data-at-rest solutions to help defense users protect their most sensitive data.