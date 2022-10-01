Home Technology Panerai and U.S. Navy SEALs Launch Submersible Collection | HYPEBEAST
After collaborating with the Italian special forces last week, Panerai will join hands with the US Navy SEALs to launch the Submersible series. The design is based on the theme of different shades of gray and incorporates bright golden details. The gallery sequence is roughly introduced.

The first is Navy SEALs Carbotech Edition (PAM0124), which is limited to 162 pieces in total. It is made of a 44mm case made of Carbotech, a carbon fiber composite material exclusive to the watch factory, with the SEAL logo engraved on the back cover. /GMT self-winding movement provided, with a power reserve of three days.

The second new one is Submersible GMT Navy SEALs (PAM01323), with a 44mm satin brushed steel case, an anthracite dial and a GMT second time zone display, water resistance to 300 meters, and the same movement configuration as above.

The last model is the Submersible Navy SEALs Experience Edition (PAM01325), which is limited to 20 pieces except that the diameter of the watch is enlarged to 47mm and treated with DLC coating. Below the satin carbon dial is the P.9100/R Flyback chronograph automatic movement with new Time to Target function and three-day power reserve.

Customers who purchase the PAM01325 watch will have the opportunity to participate in SEAL force exercises, fully armed, in military helicopters and amphibious vehicles to experience the physical, emotional and spiritual exercise of this world-renowned special amphibious force. The Submersible Navy SEALs models are currently on sale, priced at $20,800, $10,100, and $57,500, in that order.

